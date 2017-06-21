Angostura reboots the Queen’s Park Swizzle

The Queen’s Park Swizzle is a cocktail known all over the world, but many locals may not have realised that the drink was born right here at the Queen’s Park Hotel. Built in 1893, the hotel, which was was built on the southern side of the Queen’s Park Savannah and is now BpTT headquarters, was noted for its cuisine, airy rooms and amenities, including it attaining electricity and electric lights in 1895.

Officials of The House of Angostura, which held a relaunch at the very site where the cocktail was invented recently, said that the cocktail’s recipe is famous, so they are seeking to make the Queen’s Park Swizzle the national drink of T&T, of which its iconic brand, the Angostura Aromatic Bitters, is a key ingredient.

“The Queen’s Park Hotel was the star of this tropical retreat where trendsetters made the point to stay. Some say that the secret that made the hotel bar great was its signature drink, the Queen’s Park Swizzle,” Angostura CEO Genevieve Jodhan told the audience, at the launch. The creator of this refreshing and delicious cocktail is unknown, but the drink was available to guests by the 1920s and in 1946 its popularity had spread far and wide enough that famous San Francisco restaurateur Victor Bergeron—known as Trader Vic—who wrote the famous Trader Vic’s Book of Food and Drink, declared the Queen’s Park Swizzle as, “the most delightful form of anesthesia given out today.”

A key ingredient in the Queen’s Park Swizzle is Angostura Bitters. Angostura is on a mission to celebrate this globally known local cocktail by educating everyone about its roots to eventually make it the national drink of T&T.

You can look out for the Queen’s Park Swizzle at all restaurants and bars around the country.