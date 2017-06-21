Reach out for help, when you need to

Many queries come to the inbox of the Facebook page Mental Health Matters. In most instances though, people respond to this column using the email address on the signature. Whichever way, I have found new purpose in counselling. The obscurity of social media, I believe too, encourages people to open up.

My goal is to meet peoples’ needs and answer their questions, sometimes before they ask it. And when I have an exchange like I did last week, I am totally inspired.

In the midst of a most challenging week—doing a dozen nights with little or no sleep and entire days of writing and researching while managing major challenges in my personal life—I got this message last Wednesday:

Q: I need help please, I think I might be mentally ill. Need to know where I can visit a doctor.

Mental Health Matters: Hi. Thank you for reaching out. Where are you located so I can do a referral?

I am located in PoS.

MHM: Why do you think you are mentally ill? I ask so I’d also know what level of help you need.

Because it (mental illness) is in my family and lately I’m feeling funny in my head. My father is also a mental (health) patient.

MHM: Okay. Do you want a private referral or a State doctor/clinic? And what do you mean “funny”? Are you able to describe your feelings a little more?

I cannot afford a private clinic so a State clinic will do. I’m mixing up things. I’m also slightly depressed. My memory is a little messed up.

MHM: There is a psychiatric clinic at the Petit Valley Health Facility. The number there is 637-3284; Pembroke Street Mental Health & Wellness Centre is 623-9084. Try calling for information and an appointment. You can let me know how you progress with getting to see a psychiatrist or psychiatric professional. I am pleased that you are seeking help. Early intervention can mitigate illness.

Thanks a lot. I will let you know. Thanks. Thanks again for your help.

MHM: You are welcome.

I was checkin out yuh page. Can’t wait to get help. I’ll go Friday please God because it’s a holiday tomorrow.

MHM: That’s very good. Are you well enough to wait until Friday? Thanks about the page. I really hope it helps people.

I got through with an appointment for Friday at 8 am. I’m glad I’ll be getting help. Yes, I am well enough to wait till Friday, please God.

MHM: Very good. I’m excited for you too. I know what it feels like first-hand.

I hope it’s nothing serious and I’ll be ok. But whatever (the) process, I have to go through, I will go with it.

MHM: That’s the spirit! I’m here to offer you support.

Thank you so much.

I was really moved by the urgency with which this individual felt they needed to approach their health. That is highly unusual, in my T&T experience.

Then, just after midday on Friday, I got another message: “I’m ok. The doctor say, all I need is to stop smokin and take the vitamin he recommend, rest and check him back in a month. Thanks for your help. I’m glad to know I’m ok. Cause I was thinking I was sick.” I replied:

MHM: That is wonderful news. Your lifestyle is important to your mental and physical health. Who was your doctor?

I didn’t get his name, but he had an African accent. I went to the Pembroke Street centre.

MHM: Great. I feel very relieved for you. For next week’s column I was thinking of telling people where to go for care. I will refer to our exchange as a good example of how to take care of your mental health. I hope you’d be okay with that, especially since you remain anonymous, which I like too. What are your thoughts? All I’d like to confirm is gender and age.

Male. 45. My dad is a patient at that centre so I decided to have myself checked after feeling unwell, but everything turned out just fine, thank God. And thank you too for your help. I found out my dad is a patient there... I met a doctor I saw when I went with my dad one time at a different location, and he made me out and asked if he knew me. I told him he came home to give my father his shots also. So everything went smooth sailing for me today.”

MHM: Thank you very much. It’s not often I meet people so proactive about their health. You brightened my week in advocacy.”

I do many referrals each week. It is not often I find men with appropriate health-seeking behaviour and, when they do, they are usually in the 18-25 age group. I am pleased to share a story of a man taking his mental health seriously enough to check his status with immediacy.

Hats off to you, Sir!

Caroline C Ravello is an advocate on mental health/disability issues and a media/communication specialist.