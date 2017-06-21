Refugees share their stories

There is a hidden wave of people coming to T&T, not by choice but through desperation, forced to flee extreme situations in their own countries. Many come by plane; some come by boat; some are in transit, to be resettled elsewhere; some are just dumped here by opportunis­tic middlemen. The Caribbean is not isolated from global refugee problems.

Refugees here may often seem very quiet at first (many don’t speak English as their first language). Al­though uncertain of their future, they are willing to work very hard for a viable one.

Many of them, these days, are from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Syria and Bangladesh, fleeing per­secution and violence of different kinds.

However if you are a refugee here, you cannot legally work, or have a bank account, or get a driving li­cence, and there are problems in T&T for refugees getting health care, affordable shelter, and many basic human rights, including rights of redress if a crime is committed against them.

This is because T&T still has no actual legislation to govern and pro­tect refugees, despite a 2014 draft policy. There is, however, current work being done to develop this pol­icy and draft laws, but it is unclear when that process will be completed.

T&T is the third most popular country in the Caribbean (after Belize and the Dominican Repub­lic) where people are seeking asylum, according to Rochelle Nakhid, pro­gramme coordinator of the Living Water Community’s Ministry for Refugees and Asylum Seekers.

She was speaking at the recent June 15 media workshop on refugees in T&T, organised by the United Na­tions High Commissioner for Ref­ugees (UNHCR).

Rubén Barbado, Protection Of­ficer representing the UNHCR, educated local media representa­tives about refugee issues in T&T, explaining that while the UNHCR currently determines refugee el­igibility, this would eventually be handed over to the T&T government, once sufficient training and a good processing system was in place.

Eight refugees shared some of their experiences with reporters on the Corpus Christi holiday last Thursday. Here are some of their stories.

Carmen (name changed) is a young woman who fled Venezuela with her husband and a friend be­cause of political persecution over a year ago. She said their experience in Trinidad has been a very compli­cated one.

They wanted to seek asylum here, but did not know at first how to do it, so lived under the radar as illegal immigrants. Speaking in Spanish, she said: “We came here with very little money. We wanted to work, but it is difficult to do that…We have met some nice people. But we don’t speak the language. It has not been easy.” At one point, her hus­band and a friend were detained in the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo.

“We want to contribute to society. But we need help…I cannot go back to my country, because of what is happening there.”

She said many refugees in T&T feel like they have no rights, and that the only people to “extend a helping hand” have been staff at the UN and the Living Water Community.

She also said Latin American women in Trinidad are often not treated well by Trinidadian men: many are abused, harassed, and disrespected, even by T&T police.

She spoke of several refugee friends who have been robbed, threatened, beaten and even raped since coming here.

“It seems we are not safe here or in Venezuela,” she said. And she said Latin American refugees often ex­perience racial discrimination from some Trinidadians.

“We don’t have access to public healthcare…We know the TT gov­ernment’s obligation is to its own citizens, but we cannot afford pri­vate healthcare. We just want an op­portunity to work, to do things for ourselves… If you are an immigrant with no money, you are nothing.”

Carmen’s husband said although he arrived without proper docu­mentation, he was willing to work hard—but there’s much exploitation of illegal workers; he once worked for three weeks for a T&T boss who afterwards refused to pay him a cent.

Another refugee is a young mid­dle class Colombian man. He and relatives fled their family farm in Columbia because a rural guerrilla group had been continually extort­ing crops and money from them, eventually threatening their lives if they did not pay up.

This young man has been in Trin­idad for some six years now, still a refugee. He’s learned to speak good English, and is grateful to be here, but very frustrated.

He would like to study business at post-secondary or tertiary level, get a job, and make a new life for himself, but cannot.

His life is on hold due to his lengthy refugee status and unclear T&T mechanisms for more per­manent solutions, whether these include resettlement here or to another country.

“We cannot work here…but we still have to eat…Sometimes being here is like a jail… We are skilled people who could contribute to the economy and culture here,” he said.

One male refugee, from Vene­zuela, spoke of his own problems, which included being imprisoned at the Immigration Detention Centre in poor conditions, and his simple struggle to survive.

“We were hiding, illegal, when we first came,” he said. He, too, argued for the right to work: “Many of us are young. I studied engineering and political science. We have our health and our energy. If we’re given the opportunity to contribute, we will.”

Tariq (name changed), from Paki­stan, has had a very different expe­rience. Visibly, he could easily pass for a Trinidadian of Indian descent.

Formerly a manager in a large organisation, he left Pakistan with his wife and children due to extreme religious persecution: the family is Christian in a Sunni Muslim-dom­inated country where deep-rooted discrimination and violent hate crimes against Christians, Hindus, Atheists and Ahmadi Muslims have been common.

To make matter worse, terrorism is a big problem in Pakistan, and the fam­ily had lived in Peshawar, an area near the border of Afghanistan where fundamentalist Taliban fighters often battled.

Though once a more peaceful economic and cultural hub in north­west Pakistan, the city of Peshawar has suffered greatly from extremist vi­olence, including suicide bombings and massacres. (One of Pakistan’s worst experiences of terrorism was when Tehrik-i-Tal­iban gunmen murdered 132 children among 141 killed in a horrific Dec 16, 2014 Peshawar school massacre).

Tariq, in his thirties, came with his family to T&T just over a year ago, and his relief at being here is huge. Trinidad’s crime problem, for him, pales in comparison to Pakistan’s much scarier terrorism problems. Although as a refugee he cannot work here, he is patient and philosophical, ready to wait.

“People here wel­comed us with open arms. My children are go­ing to schools here. There are some challenges, but Living Water and the UN­HCR are doing their best with limited resources,” he said. He spoke of his own readiness to adapt to the shape of life here in this way: “When we pour water in a glass, we become (like the) glass; when we pour water in a bottle, we become (like the) bottle.”

His wife shared some everyday experiences of prejudice in their for­mer homeland, where she said even her two daughters, studying in Muslim schools, would be routinely told they were not good people by other children, because they are Christian.

She said in Pakistan there is deep-rooted prejudice, but smiled warmly as she observed: “But here in Trinidad, I see Muslims, Christians, other religions living together, celebrating together, and eating to­gether.” She had high praise for T&T’s religious tolerance, the kindness­es and support she has found here—especially from members of the Living Water Commu­nity—and the ability of T&T citizens from so many backgrounds to live together peacefully.

U, WE AND REFUGEES AT UWI

To mark World Refugee Day on June 20, the UWI Faculty of Humanities and Education Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics presents the U, We and Refugees project‚ a week of public activities to highlight the plight, resilience and struggles of refugees. Venue is UWI, St Augustine. Here is the schedule:

TODAY, 2-4 PM

PANEL DISCUSSION: Contexts, Displace­ment and the

Refugee Dynamic.

Venue:

Noor Hassanali Audito­rium, Faculty of Law

PANEL 1 TOPICS:

• Transdisciplinarity of refugee studies/Civil society participation— Dr Annita Montoute.

• Refugee protection: Realities and responsi­bilities—Rubén Barba­do, Protection Officer, UNHCR

• National security and forced migration— Charmaine Gandhi-An­drews, Chief Immigra­tion Officer (ag)

PANEL 2 TOPICS:

• Dialogues with refugees—Anna Levi

• Homelessness, displacement and the refugee experience —Dr Priya Kissoon

• Forced migration and its impact on communities—Dr Cheryl-Ann Boodram

JUNE 23

6 PM - 7.30 PM—

Film Screening of Warehoused.

Venue: Centre for

Language Learning (CLL) Auditorium.

JUNE 27

6 PM - 7.30 PM—Film Screening of Beneath the Blindfold.

Venue: Centre for Language Learning.