If you follow me on social media you would have figured out by now that I put my 7-year old daughter on a plane by herself to take part in a gymnastics camp in the US.
You are here
Refugees share their stories
There is a hidden wave of people coming to T&T, not by choice but through desperation, forced to flee extreme situations in their own countries. Many come by plane; some come by boat; some are in transit, to be resettled elsewhere; some are just dumped here by opportunistic middlemen. The Caribbean is not isolated from global refugee problems.
Refugees here may often seem very quiet at first (many don’t speak English as their first language). Although uncertain of their future, they are willing to work very hard for a viable one.
Many of them, these days, are from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, Syria and Bangladesh, fleeing persecution and violence of different kinds.
However if you are a refugee here, you cannot legally work, or have a bank account, or get a driving licence, and there are problems in T&T for refugees getting health care, affordable shelter, and many basic human rights, including rights of redress if a crime is committed against them.
This is because T&T still has no actual legislation to govern and protect refugees, despite a 2014 draft policy. There is, however, current work being done to develop this policy and draft laws, but it is unclear when that process will be completed.
T&T is the third most popular country in the Caribbean (after Belize and the Dominican Republic) where people are seeking asylum, according to Rochelle Nakhid, programme coordinator of the Living Water Community’s Ministry for Refugees and Asylum Seekers.
She was speaking at the recent June 15 media workshop on refugees in T&T, organised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Rubén Barbado, Protection Officer representing the UNHCR, educated local media representatives about refugee issues in T&T, explaining that while the UNHCR currently determines refugee eligibility, this would eventually be handed over to the T&T government, once sufficient training and a good processing system was in place.
Eight refugees shared some of their experiences with reporters on the Corpus Christi holiday last Thursday. Here are some of their stories.
Carmen (name changed) is a young woman who fled Venezuela with her husband and a friend because of political persecution over a year ago. She said their experience in Trinidad has been a very complicated one.
They wanted to seek asylum here, but did not know at first how to do it, so lived under the radar as illegal immigrants. Speaking in Spanish, she said: “We came here with very little money. We wanted to work, but it is difficult to do that…We have met some nice people. But we don’t speak the language. It has not been easy.” At one point, her husband and a friend were detained in the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo.
“We want to contribute to society. But we need help…I cannot go back to my country, because of what is happening there.”
She said many refugees in T&T feel like they have no rights, and that the only people to “extend a helping hand” have been staff at the UN and the Living Water Community.
She also said Latin American women in Trinidad are often not treated well by Trinidadian men: many are abused, harassed, and disrespected, even by T&T police.
She spoke of several refugee friends who have been robbed, threatened, beaten and even raped since coming here.
“It seems we are not safe here or in Venezuela,” she said. And she said Latin American refugees often experience racial discrimination from some Trinidadians.
“We don’t have access to public healthcare…We know the TT government’s obligation is to its own citizens, but we cannot afford private healthcare. We just want an opportunity to work, to do things for ourselves… If you are an immigrant with no money, you are nothing.”
Carmen’s husband said although he arrived without proper documentation, he was willing to work hard—but there’s much exploitation of illegal workers; he once worked for three weeks for a T&T boss who afterwards refused to pay him a cent.
Another refugee is a young middle class Colombian man. He and relatives fled their family farm in Columbia because a rural guerrilla group had been continually extorting crops and money from them, eventually threatening their lives if they did not pay up.
This young man has been in Trinidad for some six years now, still a refugee. He’s learned to speak good English, and is grateful to be here, but very frustrated.
He would like to study business at post-secondary or tertiary level, get a job, and make a new life for himself, but cannot.
His life is on hold due to his lengthy refugee status and unclear T&T mechanisms for more permanent solutions, whether these include resettlement here or to another country.
“We cannot work here…but we still have to eat…Sometimes being here is like a jail… We are skilled people who could contribute to the economy and culture here,” he said.
One male refugee, from Venezuela, spoke of his own problems, which included being imprisoned at the Immigration Detention Centre in poor conditions, and his simple struggle to survive.
“We were hiding, illegal, when we first came,” he said. He, too, argued for the right to work: “Many of us are young. I studied engineering and political science. We have our health and our energy. If we’re given the opportunity to contribute, we will.”
Tariq (name changed), from Pakistan, has had a very different experience. Visibly, he could easily pass for a Trinidadian of Indian descent.
Formerly a manager in a large organisation, he left Pakistan with his wife and children due to extreme religious persecution: the family is Christian in a Sunni Muslim-dominated country where deep-rooted discrimination and violent hate crimes against Christians, Hindus, Atheists and Ahmadi Muslims have been common.
To make matter worse, terrorism is a big problem in Pakistan, and the family had lived in Peshawar, an area near the border of Afghanistan where fundamentalist Taliban fighters often battled.
Though once a more peaceful economic and cultural hub in northwest Pakistan, the city of Peshawar has suffered greatly from extremist violence, including suicide bombings and massacres. (One of Pakistan’s worst experiences of terrorism was when Tehrik-i-Taliban gunmen murdered 132 children among 141 killed in a horrific Dec 16, 2014 Peshawar school massacre).
Tariq, in his thirties, came with his family to T&T just over a year ago, and his relief at being here is huge. Trinidad’s crime problem, for him, pales in comparison to Pakistan’s much scarier terrorism problems. Although as a refugee he cannot work here, he is patient and philosophical, ready to wait.
“People here welcomed us with open arms. My children are going to schools here. There are some challenges, but Living Water and the UNHCR are doing their best with limited resources,” he said. He spoke of his own readiness to adapt to the shape of life here in this way: “When we pour water in a glass, we become (like the) glass; when we pour water in a bottle, we become (like the) bottle.”
His wife shared some everyday experiences of prejudice in their former homeland, where she said even her two daughters, studying in Muslim schools, would be routinely told they were not good people by other children, because they are Christian.
She said in Pakistan there is deep-rooted prejudice, but smiled warmly as she observed: “But here in Trinidad, I see Muslims, Christians, other religions living together, celebrating together, and eating together.” She had high praise for T&T’s religious tolerance, the kindnesses and support she has found here—especially from members of the Living Water Community—and the ability of T&T citizens from so many backgrounds to live together peacefully.
U, WE AND REFUGEES AT UWI
To mark World Refugee Day on June 20, the UWI Faculty of Humanities and Education Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics presents the U, We and Refugees project‚ a week of public activities to highlight the plight, resilience and struggles of refugees. Venue is UWI, St Augustine. Here is the schedule:
TODAY, 2-4 PM
PANEL DISCUSSION: Contexts, Displacement and the
Refugee Dynamic.
Venue:
Noor Hassanali Auditorium, Faculty of Law
PANEL 1 TOPICS:
• Transdisciplinarity of refugee studies/Civil society participation— Dr Annita Montoute.
• Refugee protection: Realities and responsibilities—Rubén Barbado, Protection Officer, UNHCR
• National security and forced migration— Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews, Chief Immigration Officer (ag)
PANEL 2 TOPICS:
• Dialogues with refugees—Anna Levi
• Homelessness, displacement and the refugee experience —Dr Priya Kissoon
• Forced migration and its impact on communities—Dr Cheryl-Ann Boodram
JUNE 23
6 PM - 7.30 PM—
Film Screening of Warehoused.
Venue: Centre for
Language Learning (CLL) Auditorium.
JUNE 27
6 PM - 7.30 PM—Film Screening of Beneath the Blindfold.
Venue: Centre for Language Learning.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online