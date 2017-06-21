Remembrance at the Holy Trinity Cathedral

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, in keeping with the mission of building resilient culturally rich communities, presents the concert—An Introduction to Remembrance—featuring the National Philharmonic Orchestra.

Remembrance is an opus which comprises seven movements and is based upon Biblical texts associated with the promise of grace and comfort for those who mourn, a release. The first concert—An Introduction to Remembrance—takes place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Port-of-Spain tomorrow and Friday at 7 pm and features excerpts from the seven movements.

The composition is inspired by three distinct musical sounds: the Brahms Requiem: Ein Deutches Requiem, the vibrant and rhythmic clash of the steel pan and the stick-fighting kalinda chant, Mooma Mooma, Your Son in the Grave Already.

Along with the Orchestra, the performance will include an ensemble from the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, locally acclaimed vocalists baritone Krisson Joseph and soprano Natalia Dopwell, along with a choir of students from UTT’s Academy for the Performing Arts and the Bravura Arts Ensemble. This hour-long event is not ticketed and is free to the public, a release said.

This musical work for chorus, soloists, orchestra and steel pan ensemble was composed by Dr Roger Henry, music director of the National Philharmonic Orchestra. Dr Henry is a conductor, educator and composer currently serving as associate professor of Music at the Academy for the Performing Arts at UTT.

Join us for a memorable experience in keeping with the goals of the National Philharmonic Orchestra to expand the repertoire of local compositions and to bring delightful performances to the public that generate interest and appreciation for music.

This event is hosted at the Holy Trinity Cathedral through the kind courtesy of Rev Fr Carl Williams, Interim Rector of the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity.

• For more information call 271-2894.