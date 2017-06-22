Hyatt employees help to renovate Amica House

Hyatt Regency Trinidad participated in the United Way T&T’s annual National Day of Caring held last month.

This year, 30 of the hotel’s employees painted, refurbished and restored the Amica House for socially displaced girls up to 18-years-old.

The team focused heavily on renovating the homework centre as well as the entire back of the junior dorm building and the perimeter fence that runs parallel to the building, a release said.

“We were very happy to revisit the Amica House this year as we painted the senior and junior dorms just a few deserve to be in an uplifting environment and we are honoured to have been able to roll up our sleeves provide that for them,” said Hyatt GM Russell George.

As part of Hyatt Thrive programme, Hyatt asso ciates around the world came together in a brand-wide effort to improve the many communities that they call home.

The initiative empowers the hotel’s employees to improve the local community by focusing on four main areas: environmental sustainability, economic development and investment, education and personal advancement, and health & wellness.

Hyatt Regency Trinidad has partnered with United Way T&T’s National Day of Caring since the inception and has partnered with The Cotton Tree Foundation, Christ Child Convalescent, Amica House and Rainbow Rescue.

On last year’s National Day of Caring, Hyatt Regency Trinidad’s employees refurbished Trinidad’s Rainbow Rescue home for boys.