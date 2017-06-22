St Mary’s College Past Students to fund Chemistry lab

The St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union (PSU) has committed to fund the refurbishment and equipping of the Chemistry lab at their alma mater.

The PSU advises that the school’s Chemistry lab, as well as its Physics and Biology labs, are all in dire need of attention in terms of refurbishment and replacing equipment. This costly exercise will be helped by efforts of the PSU, which is fundraising for the Chemistry lab through this year’s Dining With The Saints event, scheduled for Saturday, June 24. They state the PSU will organise other fund-raising activities over the next year, while the College itself will seek to acquire funds for the other two labs from alternative sources.

In recent years, the PSU has financed projects such as renovation of the College’s multi-purpose Centenary Hall that also provides accommodation for internal and external examinations. Another major project financed by the PSU last year was the installation of a transformer to supplement the supply of electricity for the aging plant, now in its 154th year. The PSU is now the major source of fund-raising at the College.

Dining With The Saints, now in its 18th year, is hosted by the same group of CIC past students that organises the highly successful event Fete With The Saints, so patrons can expect a first-class production. The event is regarded by many as the best of this type of fund-raiser as patrons can select their dinner from dishes served by some 100 chefs, enjoy a bar stocked with premium drinks, sample fine wines from a separate wine bar and feast on a variety of delicious desserts.

The CIC alumni are famous for the quality and range of their desserts as they cater for various tastes, including those who love to occasionally indulge in rich desserts as well as the health conscious. The organisers will cater regular desserts as well as gluten-free and sugar-free desserts. As usual, there will be Haagen Dazs ice cream but a new product, non-diary ice-cream, will be introduced. This year the desserts team will be co-ordinated by Kathryn Young-Sing and Rohini Lakhan.

There are a number of new faces in the line-up of chefs at Dining With The Saints 2017. Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee will debut as he joins PP alumni of CIC such as Larry Howai and Gerry Hadeed. This is one night when politics takes a back seat, as the aforementioned will proudly serve their dishes alongside members of the ruling party such as Colm Imbert, Maxie Cuffie, Stuart Young, Terrence Deyalsingh and Faris Al- Rawi. Serving as an ‘independent’ chef will be Gary Griffith who will hardly remain quiet about the quality of his dish that is yet to be named.

Regular chef Fr Ron Mendes will again be there, but showing his culinary skills for the first time will be Provincial Superior of the Holy Ghost Fathers Fr Gregory Augustine.

Returning to the scene will be assistant DPP George Busby, DOMA’s Gregory Aboud, well-known attorney Gregory Delzin and Guardian Life’s Keston Nancoo. Ian Chinapoo of Unit Trust Corporation will be appearing for the first time, as well Colin Mitchell of Signwave. Lovers of Arabic food will have their fill of that cuisine that will again be served up by the Hadad brothers and their friends, who cook every item on the spot. Located directly opposite to the Hadads is a host of ex-CIC pan folk led by Ainsworth Mohammed of Exodus Steel Orchestra.

As has been the practice for some years now, alumni from the various secondary schools in the capital city support one another’s fund-raising efforts, so there will be chefs from QRC, Fatima College, Holy Name Convent and St Joseph’s Convent (POS), the St Mary’s, QRC and Fatima grads no doubt seeking bragging rights as to who has the best culinary concoction.

An interesting line-up has been engaged to provide entertainment for patrons. Blaxx of D’ All Starz and Raymond Ramnarine of Dil-e-Nadan will hold centre-stage along with the ever-popular Phase II Pan Groove, with Hadco Steel Orchestra led by ‘Mozart of Pan’ Len “Boogsie” Sharpe. DJ Charlo will perform disc jockey duties.

In response to a request from a number of patrons, a larger area has been prepared for dancing. Parking will be available at Atlantic LNG car-park on Upper Pembroke Street and at TSTT car-park at the corner of New and St Vincent Streets.

—Reporting by Peter Blood

More info

Dining with the Saints

Date: Saturday, June 24

Tickets cost $375 each and are available from the Past Students’ Office (624-8468), in the East, from Gregg Mannette (678-7555), Central, from Louis Ramdhanie (371- 9193), South, from Felix Montenegro (684-5839) and Lighthouse (653-3177), North, from Enrico Rajah (745-4391), Joe Hadad (680-3650) and all members of the Management Committee. Patrons who purchase tickets will have a chance to win door prizes—two tickets for Fete With The Saints 2018 and a toaster oven donated by Reliable Appliances Ltd, headed by CIC alumnus Brian Manswell.