Money wasting habits to avoid

ANDRE WORRELL

We should always treat our hard-earned income with the respect that it deserves.

Living beyond payday means that we get maximum value out of our income while reducing waste as much as possible. Sometimes, we’re not as conscious with our spending as we should be and it can really add up and cost us. In no particular order, here are a few money wasting habits we should all avoid.

ALLOWING FOOD TO EXPIRE

It’s a shame that we work so hard for our income only to purchase items that go unused or are allowed to expire and spoil. Certainly this can happen from time to time, but if we find it happening on a monthly basis we really need to check our spending and dig deeper because, quite literally, we’re throwing money away. Considering our needs and developing proper budgets is mandatory in minimizing spoilage and expiries from thrashing our cash.

TOO MANY SUBSCRIPTIONS AND MEMBERSHIPS

Sometimes we delude ourselves into believing that everything that we sign up for or club/gym that we join, or service that we subscribe to, that we’re actually going to use it to the full. NOT TRUE! The demands of life such as work, family, school mean that our time and attention can only be spread so far. Therefore its not always possible to extract our money’s worth from these activities. Taking a cold, hard look at our lifestyle is critical in curbing this form of wastage from happening.

BINGE SHOPPING

I’m no psychologist, but when we go off on a binge shopping bender, it’s usually some emotion that is controlling our behavior. Certainly treating ourselves to a shopping trip every now and then is fine, but that should always be done in the way that buildings are demolished: planned and controlled! By engaging in “random acts of shopping” - either online (which happens to be the main site of financial destruction these days) or at brick and mortar stores - we’re putting a massive hole in our wallets and damaging our ability to survive beyond payday.

VICES

The extent to which we make money available to cater to our “vices” usually indicates the control they exercise over us. It’s important to remember that we CAN live without spending in these areas, and usually they suck more money from us than the value we get in return. Replacing them with more productive habits is usually good for our well-being and our money

FINANCIAL SURVIVAL

Observing our patterns of behavior and how they affect us financially is critical for us in cultivating the right money habits. The more we are conscious of our lifestyle, the easier it becomes to survive beyond payday.

