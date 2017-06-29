Alice Yard hosts talk by Emilie Boone

The Terms of Emergence: How Photography from the African Diaspora Comes into Public View is the name of a talk on today (Thursday, June 29), at 7.00 pm, at Alice Yard. This informal public presentation/workshop will consider how collections of photographs from the African Diaspora have gained their importance and relevance within museums and the field of art history.

Emilie Boone will consider case studies related to her research. In addition, she will discuss the limitations and challenges of studying this particular history of photography.

Emilie Boone focuses on the art and photography of the African Diaspora. She has written for the History of Photography and African Arts journals in addition to institutions including the Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago and the NSU Museum of Art Fort Lauderdale. She is an Assistant Professor at CUNY New York City College of Technology, which is an appointment that followed a Mellon Curatorial Fellowship at the Williams College Museum of Art and the completion of her PhD in Northwestern University’s Department of Art History.