Choo Kong presents new comedy: Choose Your Partner Wisely

Raymond Choo Kong Productions in association with First Instinct is presenting the comic play Choose Your Partner Wisely this weekend. Directed by Raymond Choo Kong, it is on tomorrow night at the Cipriani College of Labour in Valsayn, where it runs for three nights: Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2. It will also be shown at SAPA next month, on July 15 and 16.

Based on the highly successful film Why Did I Get Married, the play Choose Your Partner Wisely is a comic look into the lives of real, everyday relationships. A release from the producers says this production has a young cast who bring with them much energy and vibrancy. The producers say:

“From Best Village we have Nicholas Subero, from UWI we have Rhesa Samuel and Chanel Glasgow, from UTT we have Renee King and from her beginnings at TTW (Trinidad Theatre Workshop) we have Kala Neehall.” This is in addition to actors Rachel Bascombe, Kearn Samuel, Chris Smith, Jeanine Lee Kim and the producer—Trevon C Jugmohan.

Raymond Choo Kong says he is taking a topic that “oozes seriousness and bringing out the humour that lies within”. So watch out for comic zingers and slapstick

