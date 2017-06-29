Citi volunteers paint Chaguanas homes

Citi celebrated its 12th annual Global Community Day recently, and Citi volunteers generously contributed their efforts in Chaguanas this year, painting homes and a community centre, and donating food hampers.

More than 65 Citi volunteers in Trinidad joined the efforts of 100,000 of their colleagues, family and friends in 91 countries to give service in their local communities.

In the days leading up to and including Global Community Day, Citi volunteers participated in more than 1,500 service projects ranging from urban revitalisation to mentorship and job skills training, literacy and education, environmental conservation and disaster relief.

“Citi’s annual Global Community Day is an important event for our firm and one I always look forward to,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “It provides an opportunity to deepen our relationships with communities we serve, which is absolutely vital to our business success. And it shows the impact we can have when our people show up in force—more than 100,000 strong this year.”

Catalina Herrera Roca, Citi County Officer for Trinidad, said: “Global Community Day is an anticipated day when staff work together in solidarity with the common purpose of enhancing the lives of others and giving back to local communities in a more relaxed setting. This year, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity T&T, employees, their families and friends, volunteered to paint some of the residents’ homes and the community centre at Cashews Gardens, Chaguanas as well as distributed food hampers to families.”

Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers have contributed more than three million hours of service to Global Community Day projects in hundreds of cities throughout the world.

MORE INFO: To learn more about Citi’s citizenship efforts across the globe and to review the 2016 Global Citizenship Report, visit http://citizenship.citigroup.com.