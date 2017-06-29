Local couple aims to create a faith-based network

They met at a church over a decade ago. He was Trinidadian and she was from Cameroon. They found much in common. One thing in particular was their love for information technology.

Julian and Nathalie Ferguson, who lived in the US for many years and birthed their three children there, are today web developers and the owners of FLOCKNet, whose function is to create simple, intuitive, user-friendly websites and apps.

Recently the pair moved to Trinidad permanently to give back to Julian’s birth land in various ways. One of those ways, they said, was the development of www.JesusBeat.com

“This website was developed because we want to see Jesus lifted high! JesusBeat.com is a worldwide movement of churches working together to change nations through a network of church leaders, gatherings, training events and resources. We are also providing Christian churches and ministries with the opportunity to list information about their organisation and events on our online directory,” said Julian.

As part of their Christ-centred mission, they are also in the process of establishing the Jesus Beat Foundation in the US. This aims to help poor families and children who are orphaned in the Caribbean and Africa. The foundation, they say, will mimic that of the world-renowned Hershey’s Foundation, founded by Milton Hershey in 1935.

The couple said the Hershey Foundation, a non-profit organisation, created a “universal development campus,” having its own college, high school, cultural centre, recreational grounds, and so on.

“This is exactly what we would like to do here, and in Cameroon, where my wife is from,” Julian said.

They say they have acres of land in Cameroon inherited by Nathalie, enough to start building their dream.

The interracial couple (Julian is of East-Indian descent and Natalie is of African descent) said it would be a dream to see such a space erected for underprivileged people—a place that is not just about giving a hot cup of soup or secondhand clothes to people (though these things are also good), but a space where underprivileged people can develop, grow and be ready to take on the world.

Julian, 36, is also perturbed by what he sees as the disunity among T&T churches. The former Tunapuna native, who left the country in his early teens to attend school in the US, said upon his return he noticed that there seemed to be as many churches as there are bars in Trinidad, yet the churches don’t seem to band together to create the impact needed for change, healing and deliverance.

The husband and wife team are hoping JesusBeat.com will mitigate this.

“We really want to combine all the institutions that were forged to better people’s lives to come together. So it is not just working with the church, but every organisation that is people-centred, people-driven and has the development of people at the fore,” said Nathalie.

“We are excited about this mission because we know we are in the right place at the right time. Everybody is searching for the hand that will rescue them and our mission is to lead them to the hand of God,” she said.