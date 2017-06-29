Miss World candidades show their talents

The Miss World T&T delegates proved that they possess much more than beauty when they participated in the Tea Party, Talent and Top Model Competition last Friday.

The competition, held at the City Auditorium, San Fernando, was part of the screening process which will determine the overall winner.

The ladies have already undergone several challenges, including the fitness challenge on the journey to the national pageant scheduled for July. The eight top contestants will make it to the finals and one of the lucky eight will represent this country in the international pageant in China, in November.

Before a full house at City Auditorium, last Friday, the contestants made their first appearance on stage, demonstrating their talent.

Leading off this segment was Tanisha Lalla, who set the bar with an upbeat performance of an Indian dance to the song Halkat Jawani from the movie Heroine.

Following in her footsteps was Anastasia Mootoo, who changed the tempo with a spoken word piece she wrote called Scars. In this monologue, Mootoo reflected on the pain and struggles of women and their indomitable strength that helps them to overcome adversity and be successful.

The haunting strings of the sitar resonated in the auditorium as Chandini Chanka performed two classical melodies—Rema and Dreadlocks, composed by Mungal Patasar.

A Caribbean fusion again took centre stage as Sherisse Bideshi chose a Neval Chatelal and Machel Montano combination—Wonders of the World—to deliver a powerful Jazz Arco Dance, choreographed by Tarrin Mc Mayo.

Dance was also the talent displayed by Zayna Mc Donald who demonstrated her dexterity with her original choreographed contemporary piece to the music of To This Day Project by Shane Koyezan. The message from this piece, Mc Donald said, was to highlight not only the consequences of bullying, but also to show how one can overcome past obstacles and see the beauty within.

Melissa Aguilleira also demonstrated the power of the dance with an evocative piece choreographed by Judy Boatswain to the strains of Andre Tanker Morena Osha, while Jade Mascall’s lyrical dance to the sound of Hallelujah by Pentatonix stroked the audience; she encouraged them to to paint their life with positivity, kindness and love.

The lone vocalist among the eight was Djennicia Francis, who gave a commendable rendition of Rihanna’s Love on the Brain.

Fashion was also the order of the night as the delegates paraded in outfits from the Zad and Eastman Designs, as well as Kooti’s, the official stylist of the 2017 pageant.

Tanisha Lalla, 22 of Woodland, a third-year student of the University of the West Indies, emerged the winner in the Top Model Segment. Zayna, 21, a student at the University of T&T, walked away with the top spot in the talent segment.

Franchise holder Vanessa Sahatoo, has partnered with the Rotary Club of Penal to assist flood victims, and the delegates will visit the Penal/Debe Region to distribute hampers and other relief supplies.

During last Friday’s show, the queens also raised $8,600 within one hour for Tropical Storm Bret victims in San Fernando by auctioning of a bottle of Moet and Chandon Champagne donated by AS Bryden and Sons.

Keirn Almarles of St Joseph Village, San Fernando was the lucky champagne winner.