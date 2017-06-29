The peripheral may be pivotal

Marise Warner came on board as an ALTA Tutor in 1997 and never left. She has played many different roles at ALTA—first as a tutor, then coordinator of one of ALTA’s venues, facilitator during the annual Tutor Training Course and she now sits on ALTA’s Board as the Legal Officer. For the next five weeks, we will share Marise’s experience with ALTA which was first published in 20 years of ALTA (ALTA’s 20th anniversary magazine).

ALTA, it is fair to say, captivated me—initially through a radio advertisement at a time when, having just graduated from law school, I still had all the enthusiasm of youth and a dire need to direct my energies into a worthwhile pursuit before life’s routines and society’s blueprint for living absorbed me.

The opportunity was a true godsend. I have always admired teachers. It had, for some time, been my dream to become one. Not every profession has the privilege of being a vocation. Teaching holds that honour. I was from a family of natural teachers—the greatest being my mother—I was sure to excel.

Unfortunately, I approached teaching adult literacy with all the arrogance that epitomises everything a true teacher is not. I can do it, therefore I can teach it. I understand it, therefore it is easily understood.

It is an approach that assumes sameness, which does not cater for differences and, of course, is the reason for ALTA’s existence. I found reading simple; teaching it would be too. I had made my first mistake. ALTA’s requirement to complete a training course baffled me. Bafflement and arrogance quickly gave way to immense humility and tremendous awe in my first minute at the training course.

Reading and writing are not at all simple. They are complex, multi-faceted and layered processes. The natural speller has no difficulty choosing er for term, ir for girl, and ur for burn. For others, this choice represents a challenge. I became fascinated. English spelling makes no sense, we often say. But, those who have taken the time to examine and understand language will assert that it is more sensible and rule-based than we realise. Silent “e” at the end of the word makes the vowel say its name; that silent “e” which we may consider absolutely useless, turns win to wine, fat to fate, and mop to mope. That “e” again when paired with “g” at the end of a word, makes “g” soft. So wag become wage; hug becomes huge.

And so a teacher-to-be had her first lesson. What we perceive to be marginal may in fact be central; the peripheral may be pivotal. A lesson about life and about people—most appropriate in the context of adult literacy.

