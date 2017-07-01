Mango Day at Green Market

This morning the Green Market in Santa Cruz hosts its very first annual mango day, and everyone is invited.

From 8 am to 1 pm, the Green Market vendors are inviting people to come get their fill of the best local mango-inspired treats our island has to offer: smoothies, juice, kombucha, sorbet, wine, chow, chutney, waffles, wraps, cupcakes, tarts, soaps, creams, dried, seedlings and lots more varieties.

The market asks that patrons please walk with reusable bags, mugs, eating containers and utensils.

The Green Market Community Supported Agriculture programme produces basket subscriptions of produce for people interested, and a morning at the market can be fun for children too, as there is face painting with Chanika Crystalon-Cupid, and tie-dying with Rae Russell-Hosein. Other services, in the treehouse, you can get while at the market include a massage by Joanna Romany, and reflexology by Peter Dickson.

There will be “Story Telling with Talliba” on stage at 9 am, while from 9.30 am to 10 am, there will be a Market Mango Chow Contest as well as a Kids Mango Eating Contest. Expect Live Music with Kemi Ible & The Band from 10 am.

For directions to the Green Market: http://www.greenmarketsantacruz.com/contact.

• For more info: email [email protected] or call 221-9116.