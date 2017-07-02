Ah tired talk!

Drevait

After speaking with many an artist and curator in preparation for this article, it is clear that the contemporary art world is a bit angry. For more reasons than one; maybe, if you would go see their art, you would know why. Maybe, you'd even agree. Is it normal that sometimes you may look at a piece and not get the message immediately? Yes. If you don't think you get it, why not ask the stranger next to you what they think, ask your sister, or your neighbour—or maybe even ask the artist. The point is that there would be a conversation. With yourself first, then hopefully with somebody else. Discourse. New perspectives on the happenings in Trinbago, coming right from the art before you. But back to why I found that contemporary artists are less than happy.

It is no secret that Trinidadians love beautiful things. And rightfully so. We are a beautiful people living in a beautiful diversity—that our art definitely reflects. We're perpetually surrounded by it; therefore, it is the norm. But let's look closer at the definition of beauty. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, beauty is "that quality of a person (esp, a woman) which is highly pleasing to the sight; attractive harmony of features, elegance or charm in appearance". Based on this definition, I think it is safe to say that we love beautiful art and are indeed beautiful as that definition sets out. That being said, the dictionary has a second definition of beauty, conveniently placed directly underneath the first definition and it states that beauty is "that quality of a person or thing which is highly pleasing or satisfying to the mind; moral or intellectual excellence". This definition, when applied to our usual relationship to art, is slightly more problematic. I will illustrate this using the contemporary art world for you.

The art that sells the most here and the art that people get most excited about are made by the more representational, touristic, and painterly artists. The Boscoes, the O'Connors, the Navarros, the Sheppards and the Supervilles. These are the most well-known names, along with others like Crichlow, and Sundiata. These artists are our grandmasters. These artists make art that reflect and interpret the beauty of our landscapes, people and culture and have done so brilliantly. We cherish these artists and the long thoughtful conversations they have had with us through their art. But what about the artists working right now that don't make art in the same way that the "masters" do? The artists that are no less than masters in the contemporary art world. The names that the public are unlikely to know by heart. What about the artists making work that is pregnant with "moral or intellectual excellence"? Their art (according to the laws of language) is beautiful, too.

Artists are makers of meaning

Enter the artists. The artists like Richard Rawlins, whose work resembles that of giants like Rauschenberg, Basquiat and Warhol simultaneously, that have been making art that does not fit within the mold or frame of our traditionally sellable, beautiful art. The kind of art that is provocative. Off the wall but on the money; socially conscious, truthful, angry and satirical. Artists like Wendy Nanan, who have been committed to reflecting the same Trinidad painted by our grandmasters but in incredibly unique new ways that inhibit introspection in the viewer. Along with the brilliant minds of Christopher Cozier, Eddie Bowen, Horacio Hospedales and Adele Todd, just to name a few. For years, these artists have engaged with and embraced this space. For years, they have been speaking to us, but it seems that their voices are stuck in an echo chamber. Instead of their collective voices only growing louder, their conversations are played back to them and the niche that the contemporary art scene exists in today. Their beauty almost goes unheard, unseen and unnoticed. We are missing so much of a conversation that we should be paying close attention to, and we are much poorer for it. Their beauty is in their conceptuality and perspective. To dismiss them for not being able to understand immediately, or because it may make you feel uncomfortable, or even because the work may not be aesthetically pleasing is an injustice to oneself. These artists are making their work in an attempt to communicate with you. And trust me, they have plenty to say that we all should hear.

Artists generally don't make work to have the viewer approach it and say "this is nice". Artists are makers of meaning. They are communicators. The experience of viewing art is the same experience of having a conversation with the artist. The artist is present.

"Yes, that splatter was intentional." ; "Yes, I made the piece this small on purpose."; "But what does it all mean?"

That last part is where the beauty lies. The beauty lies in subjectivity. Figuring it out on your own, seeing things from a new perspective, making your own meanings, bringing yourself to and finding yourself within the piece. The artist's mind communicating with yours in a thinking, feeling, silent, visual adventure.

Historically, we are consumers of highly conceptual art. We very literally participated in it. We all listened when Minshall preached the gospel of the River in 1983. That was theatre, dance, sculpture, performance art, and music orchestrated together in the form of a mas band. And we got it. We understood it. We felt it. Today, we're still singing along to the metaphors that Sparrow, Calypso Rose and Kitchener strung together with ease and fed to us like the medicine we didn't know we needed. That, too, was a contemporary art form many decades ago. Yet, the contemporary art scene still lives in a very small corner of this country's cultural landscape. Conceptuality, evidently, is not the challenge here. Maybe, the challenge is in the way we consume art. Is our pallet too narrow? If a piece isn't beautiful in the traditional sense, it is not to be dismissed. Look deeper. Try to listen for the artist's voice. They just want to be heard—after all, isn't that what we all want? Now we can understand why contemporary artists are less than pleased.

It can be said that if something is beautiful, then it is useful. We can also say that if something is useful, it holds some sort of truth. Following this logic, we can go further and say that if that same thing is truthful then it is also beautiful. Here is a lens to look through the next time you view any and all kinds of art. I think you'll see an entirely new world.