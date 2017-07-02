Put Your Pencils Down

APPLICATION: Pencil Eyeliner and Liquid Eyeliner

PREP: Using a sponge or fingertip, dab concealer or dust translucent powder on your upper lids; to cover veins, prevent creasing and ensure lid space is non-greasy.

PENCIL EYELINER

• STEP 1: Determine your eye shape. If eyes are close-set or round, line only the outer corners. Otherwise, line the entire upper lid.

• STEP 2: Soften the pencil top by rolling it between your fingers. Gently pull your eyelid taut at an upward angle. Beginning at the inner corner, draw small, connected dashes along the top lashes. To make eyes look bigger, extend the liner slightly beyond the outer corners.

• STEP 3: Brush a matching powder shadow on top of the liner to keep it from rubbing off. Soften the line with a sponge tip or cotton swab by rubbing it slightly up and out at the corners.

• STEP 4: Use a cotton swab to fix mistakes. For larger space messes, dip it in makeup remover.

LIQUID EYELINER

• STEP 1: Holding the liner like a pencil, start from the middle of upper lash lines and make tiny lines outward toward the edges.

• STEP 2: Make tiny lines from the center of upper lash lines in the opposite direction toward the inner corners.

• STEP 3: Connect the lines with a smooth solid line, gently pressing into lash lines.