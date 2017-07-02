Why We Make Bad Money Decisions And How To Avoid Them

ANDRE WORRELL

Bad financial decisions are a product of simply being human. Try as we might, making them at some point in life is unavoidable. You’ve made them. I’ve made them. We’ve all made them. No one I’ve known has ever gotten every decision they’ve made around money right.

The people who are best at managing their money, are usually the ones who learn from their mistakes the fastest. Here are a few reasons why we make bad money decisions and some simple tips to avoid them.

IMPATIENCE

Impatience around money management is particularly dangerous. It causes us to make decisions that in the moment may seem sensible, but over the course of time, could be harmful to our financial health. Believing in “get rich quick” schemes, or the greed of gain are among some of the symptoms of impatience that we should avoid at all costs. Also, controlling our emotions and delaying gratification are just as critical in financial survival. Better to be slow and steady when managing our money.

BAD ADVICE

Bad advice about money is all too common in the world today. Someone says “do this”, another person says “do that”. Someone says “put your money here”, another says “don’t put your money there”, and on and on it goes. Bad advice about money usually has a ring to it. Often times it’s either too good to be true, or lacks sufficient clarity and detail for one to follow. It’s important to consider any financial advice carefully before making money decisions.

LACK OF INDEPENDENT THINKING

Ultimately, your money is your personal responsibility. Seems obvious, but sometimes it’s worth repeating. Our circumstances in life, our unique goals and aspirations and where we see ourselves in the future should act as a guiding compass in helping us manage our money in the present. These situations all require us to think independently. Developing our powers of reasoning and thinking for ourselves is critical to avoiding bad financial decisions - most times we have to bear the consequences of our decisions by ourselves.

THE INABILITY TO SAY “NO”

It’s one of the simplest and most effective words in the English language, and it’s amazing how many bad money mistakes could be avoided by simply saying no - sometimes even to ourselves.

Let’s do a quick run through, and see if any of these situations sound familiar:

Friend: “Let’s go hangout this Friday?”

You: “Sure, why not!?.”

Relative: “Hey lend me some more money?”

You: “Sure no problem.”

You: “Those shoes look great online, I think I’m gonna buy it. I really need another pair. One more won’t hurt right?”

You: “Sure no problem.”

Always saying “yes” to situations that could financially put us out of pocket is never a good thing. Many times saying “no” is usually the best, money-preserving response to give. While it is important to be generous and reward ourselves ever so often, such actions should never put is in a compromised financial state.

No is a perfectly fine answer.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS, DECISIONS

With financial matters, a dose of introspection goes a long way. It is only when we understand ourselves, our triggers and our vulnerabilities that we can begin taking the right steps to protect ourselves from falling victim to bad financial decision making.

