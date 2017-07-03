Graduations costing an arm and a leg

It is a happy-sad experience for parents. They want to give their son or daughter the most memorable graduation ever—after all ,graduating from secondary school will only happen once. But my gosh, they say it is truly a “bust yuh pocket” type of situation, and that’s where the sadness comes in.

Responding to a poll the T&T Guardian’s Features team did on the social media network Facebook to find out just how much it was costing parents, several mothers from various groups, including the T&T Women’s Forum, Chronicles of the Single Mother and Trini Moms, told us just how much they are forking out for their 2017 secondary school graduates.

Wilma A Douglas Flatts said, “My son graduated from secondary school... hmmmm! Suit cost $1,200, shoes cost $400, tickets cost $625 per couple, corsages (male and female) $230, hair cut $60. Roughly, it cost me $2,515.00. Just for my son’s grad.”

Marsha Nophrenatol-Timothy is putting aside funds from now. “My son is graduating from school this year. It may end up costing me $2,500, but I started saving over a year ago,” she says.

Marie Emilie shared what it cost when she graduated a decade ago. “My high school grad at Naparima Girls cost approx $4,000, and that was ten years ago without paying for transport. My university graduation abroad cost me about £400 GBP and that was seven years ago, but that’s because I did my own hair and make-up.”

Pamela Rodriguez is not going to get sucked into the graduation wallet buster, at least not for herself. Her response: “Steups....I will do it for my kids, but for me…nope! I rather keep my $3,000 yuh hear! I didn’t go my high school grad and I am not going to UWI grad either. I find it’s just an unnecessary expense. My certificate in hand is enough for me, yes.”

Parent Bernadette Culley is at it for the third time. “This will be my third experience with my son, preschool, primary now secondary. Already I have spent $2,500 and I still have to purchase shoes n get him a haircut.”

For Crystal Charles’ graduating son, her break down goes something like this: Clothes and shoes $1300, hair cut $30, accessories $275, ticket for the graduation $550 plus transport which might be around $100.

For the preschoolers, the cry is far from the same. Most parents communicated the ticket and in some case a dress or suit maybe the only costs. Suzette Camacho, founder of Trini Moms, shared, “My son’s preschool graduation is simple and not costly. The school provides everything and we are asked to give a small contribution to assist. These types of graduations should not be too drawn out and it’s about capturing the moment with pictures and videos and ensuring the kids have fun and understand what they are celebrating. Too much is too soon for these young ones.”

Royalty for a Night to the rescue

All is not lost for parents who would love to give their children an unforgettable graduation to store in their core memory bank, but just cannot afford it. It is for this concern that the organisation Royalty for a Night was formed. Its service mitigates the hassle and expense and all it wants in return are happy and pretty smiles.

Co-Founder Keel County told the T&T Guardian just how the awesome service began in 2015.

“We started when a teacher from a school in central (who wishes to remain anonymous) posted on Facebook that her students could not afford graduation, and she would appreciate if people with used dresses would donate the dresses to her students.

“The post went viral, and princess for a night was born. Fast forward to 2017, the name was changed to Royalty for a Night because we wanted to accommodate the young men in society who are also unable to afford graduation,” explained County.

She said as an organisation, they collect new or used dresses and suits that are graduation appropriate and distribute them to the students free of charge. Their only request is that the students pay it forward by doing something kind or good whenever they are in a position to do so.

County divulged, “This year we were fortunate to have Maybelline come on board and assist with colour matching for our young ladies. Some ladies were also able to receive hair and make-up services free of charge alongside shoes and accessories.”

Since the organisation’s establishment, County says it has grown significantly, where there are now able to have two distributing outlets, one in South Trinidad and the other in Port-of-Spain. She said for 2017 alone, the organisation has distributed over 200 dresses to graduating students. Currently distribution is closed off, as all have been taken.