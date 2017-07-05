THE EYES HAVE IT

Eye shadow can be used to create a collection of looks for day, work, night out, soft glam, avant guard, natural glam. When creating these looks, matte finishes tend to be flat without glitter or shimmer and are suitable for the professional environment. Shimmer can range from a slight subtle glitter like a metallic finish or intense glitter. Colour can also be applied in the form of a cream to give a satin or sheen like finish for a more natural glam or even avant guard runway look.

The key to wearing eye shadow is “blending”, creating that contrast of colour that seamlessly moves from the inner corner of the eye to the outer lid and the brow bone. Cover Girl Quads are four rich buildable colour pigments with a shimmer finish that allow you to go from subtle day or work to dramatic night out on the town look. Keeping within the same family of colour, Cover Girl Quads are available in golden, violet, smokey, blush, blue and nude tones. The quads include a highlight colour, lid and crease colour.

Palettes such as Cover Girl Tru Naked Palettes offer a wider range of colours within the same family of colour and are versatile and easy to use.

• Lightly sweeping a neutral colour over the entire lid then using a darker tone work your way inward from the outer lid unto the crease of your eyelid. Using your highlight colour apply to the area above the crease unto the brow bone and even to the inner corner of the eye. Remember sponge applicators are great for depositing colour for blending using an eye shadow blending brush plush with short fluffy bristles allowing for a smooth application.

