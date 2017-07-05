Help is available

Today we continue with listings for available mental health services in T&T. Last Thursday, we published services in North West, North Central and Eastern. Here are the listings for Tobago, Central and South Trinidad.

Courtesy the Ministry of Health (health.gov.tt)

http://www.health.gov.tt/sitepages/default.aspx?id=230

FACILITY NAME LOCATION ADDRESS TELEPHONE SERVICE TIMES MORE INFO

Out-Patient and Signal Hill, Connector Road, 660-4744, Monday – Friday, Assessment, Treatment, Administrative Unit, Tobago Signal Hill, TobagoExt 3157/3152 8 am – 4 pm Counselling. Drug Abuse Scarborough General Intervention.

Hospital Referrals by: Self, wards, oncology,

community health centres, health

promotion clinic, employers – public

and private, private practitioners,

the court/legal teams

Psychiatric assessments Wednesdays, Psychiatric assessment/ & treatment 8 am – 1 pm intervention & treatment with consultants & department

doctors

Substance abuse Wednesdays, Referrals & appointments with

counselling 8 am – 1 pm mental health officers

Psychotherapy Daily Every day and by referrals and

appointments with social workers

Counselling Appointment by psychologist Psychological testing, assessment and therapy/treatment

Occupational Therapy Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 4:00pm Assessments/evaluations activities in daily living and interventions in life skills training, cognitive rehabilitation, support employment and social and interpersonal skills training.

In-Patient Unit (12-Bed Acute Psychiatric Ward) Acute psychiatric care. All types of admissions (in accordance with the Mental Health Act 1995)

Scarborough Health Centre—Mental Health Department (main community psychiatric clinic) Bacolet, Tobago Sunstone Blvd, Bacolet, Tobago 660-7000, Ext 4220- 4218 Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:00pm Mental Health Clinic—Psychiatric Treatment & Psychotherapy –Tuesday & Friday; Substance Abuse Clinic—Thursday; Memory/Alzheimer’s Clinic—Wednesday; Assessments; Therapeutic support for dialysis patients; Group Therapy.

Roxborough Health Centre Roxborough Windward Road, Roxborough, Tobago 660-2219 2nd Monday monthly,

9:00am – 1:00pm Mental Health Out-Patient Clinic—Psychiatric Treatment & Psychotherapy

Bethel Health Centre, Tobago Bethel Simon Lawrence Street, Bethel 639-8580

1st Thursday monthly 8:00am – 12:00n Mental Health Out- Patient Clinic—Psychiatric Treatment & Psychotherapy

Canaan Health Centre Canaan/Bon Accord Guy Street Canaan, Tobago 639-8829 3rd Monday monthly 1:00pm – 4:00pm Mental Health Out- Patient Clinic - Psychiatric Treatment & Psychotherapy

Mason Hall Health Centre Mason Hall/ Moriah Northside Road,

Mason Hall 635-1622 2nd Thursday monthly, 12:30pm – 4:00pm Mental Health Out- Patient Clinic—Psychiatric Treatment & Psychotherapy Schizophrenia–Support group (Social Workers)

Mental Health Service—Central and South

San Fernando Community Mental Health Centre Victoria Paradise Pasture, Independence Avenue, San Fernando 653-4259 ext. 3057 Wednesdays New, as well as adult psychiatric patients are seen on clinic days. The services of Psychiatric Social Workers and Mental Health Officers are available to all patients registered at the clinics. Counselling is also provided to members of the public on mental health matters.

South Oropouche Health Centre St Patrick Main Road, South Oropouche 677-7305 2nd Fridays

Siparia District Health Facility St Patrick Corner High Street & Grell Street, Siparia 649-2380 1st & 3rdThursdays (new cases); 2nd & 4th Thursdays (regular)

Area Hospital, Point Fortin St Patrick Volunteer Road, Point Fortin 648-2998 1st & 3rd Thursdays

Cedros Health Centre St Patrick St Marie Road, Bonasse 690-1440 3rd Fridays (alternative months)

Princes Town District Health Facility Victoria Circular Road, Princes Town 655-6017 Tuesdays

Rochard Douglas Health Centre Victoria Rochard Douglas Road 654-1641 1st & 3rd Wednesdays

Couva District Health Facility Caroni Balmain Road, Couva 636-4033 1st & 3rd

Tuesdays (new cases), 2nd & 4th Tuesdays (regular)

Substance Abuse Victoria, San Fernando Community Mental Health Centre Paradise Pasture, Independence Avenue, San Fernando 653-4259 ext. 3057 Mondays

Child Guidance Clinic Victoria, Pleasantville Health Centre Chaconia Avenue & Prince Albert Street, Pleasantville 653-0521 Wednesdays (follow-ups), Thursdays (new cases) The services of the child psychiatrist, psychologists and psychiatric social workers are available to children and adolescents, as well as their respective families.

Memory Clinic Victoria, San Fernando Paradise Pasture, Independence Avenue, San Fernando 653-4259, ext. 3057 Tuesdays New, as well as adult psychiatric patients are seen on clinic days. Patients’ family support groupsare also available on the 1st Tuesday of every month

Occupational Therapy Department Substance Abuse Unit Victoria—Paradise Pasture, Independence Avenue, San Fernando; 653-4259, ext. 3057 2nd & 4th Friday 9:00 am Enabling engagement of persons in everyday living, to perform, modify or adapt their skills and activities in order to live healthier, happier and more productive lives.

San Fernando Community Mental Health Centre

Mondays 1:00 pm Siparia District Health Facility St. Patrick - East

Corner High & Grell Streets, Siparia 649-2380 Tuesdays 9:00 a.m.

Couva Extended Care Centre Caroni Grant Street, Couva 636-3963 Daily

Point Fortin Extended Care Centre

St Patrick – West Warden Road, Point Fortin 648-2126 Ward 1 Victoria

Ground Floor, San Fernando General Hospital Independence Avenue,

San Fernando 652-3581 ext. 3221 Daily Inpatient care for patients diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.

San Fernando General Hospital Liaison Psychiatry Victoria

San Fernando General Hospital Independence Avenue,

San Fernando 652-3581 ext. 3221 Daily Patients on other wards of the hospitals diagnosed with psychiatric disorders are seen by psychiatric staff based on a referral system.

Victoria, San Fernando Chancery Lane, Independence Avenue, San Fernando Teaching Hospital Occupational Therapy Department Victoria Ground Floor, San Fernando General Hospital Independence Avenue, San Fernando 225-4325 ext. 3567 Daily Patients on Ward 1 receive occupational therapy services while warded.