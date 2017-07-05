Hidden Agenda

Choose your concealer based on what works for your skin type and concerns. When choosing your concealer, we first determine the target area. Depending on the area, be it under eye or blemishes on the rest of the face texture of your concealer should complement the area it’s being used as well as your skin type. For dry skin liquids that leave the skin with a silky finish help not to emphasize dryness, whereas using a heavy cake like concealer for oily skin just magnifies the appearance of pores.

Under eye concealers tend to be liquid light weight and usually formulated with caffeine to help constrict blood vessels under the skin thus reducing puffiness. Vitamin C is also a popular ingredient since to helps to brighten the skin. Such as our Depuffer and Eye Rehab concealers which are formulated with Olay Serum to help fight both short and long term eye imperfections. Concealer sticks are great for acne blemishes and individual spot cover ups on the rest of the face. For creating a more even finish over minor skin discolorations, a light to medium coverage concealer will do the trick. For the undereye area, be sure to select a shade of concealer that’s no more than one or two shades lighter than your natural skin tone to avoid an obvious white circle around the eye area.

For your face, select a concealer that matches the colour of your foundation exactly. Avoid concealer shades that are noticeably pink, rose, peach, white, yellow, or copper as they will show through your foundation, creating an unnatural appearance.

How to Apply Concealer

For dark circle coverage that lasts, try this easy, breezy technique to erase your dark circles with Outlast Concealer.

Step by step tips

Make a V from the inner corner to the outer corner of the eye. Then, blend towards the center of the lower lid with the ring finger with light pressure.

For more coverage

For days that call for more coverage, finish your look with Outlast Foundation and powder. It’ll keep you looking flawless all day.