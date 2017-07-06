Festival brings out Penal’s finest ‘curry duck’ cooks

The Bunsee Trace community came alive last Saturday as the St Patrick District Office, Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts hosted its Community Festival with a Curry Duck, Dhal and Murtani Competition at the Bunsee Trace Activity Centre, Penal.

Themed Community Festival: A Family Affair, this was the second of six community festivals to take place across Trinidad to mark Community Development Day, which was celebrated on July 5.

The competition began at 2 pm when ten groups fired up their chulhas to see who would win the first prize of $1,500. While the groups used their puknies (long steel pipes to blow into the fires) to keep the fires going, patrons were invited to visit one of Trinidad’s lesser-known mud volcanoes—the Bunsee Trace Mud Volcano. This natural attraction is made up of three different volcanoes surrounded by soft, grey mud.

According to Basdeo Mootilal, Community Development Officer II (acting), “The St Patrick Community Development District office believes that we should really have more people know about this area, so we decided to upgrade it. The beautification project upgrade was done by Mohan Bachoo, who is a Landscaping and Ornamental Plants Tutor of the Community Education Programme.”

The Curry Duck, Dhal and Murtani competitors then lined up their dishes for the judges to assess, based on taste, presentation, explanation of ingredients used, and originality.

Susan Corbett, director of the Community Development Division, commented: “Today has been quite an enjoyable event. It has truly achieved our objective of bringing the people together to be part of community activities and projects.”

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts’ Community Festivals will continue with the following events:

Nariva/Mayaro Community Festival

Guayaguayare Festival of the Heart-Saturday, July 8, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Venue: Guayaguayare Community Centre

Art Exhibition, Capoeira demonstration, Pan shoot-out (solo)

Contact: 644-0849

St George West Community Festival

Saturday, July 22, 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Venue: Beausejour, Blue Basin Waterfall, Diego Martin

Tour and mini-hike to waterfall, cook-out, moko jumbies, bamboo bursting, craft exhibits and more.

Contact: 623-6929

St George East Community Festival

Sunday, August 6

10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Venue: Talparo Recreation Grounds

Sporting competitions, cultural showcase, cuisine corner, community artifacts and craft display

Contact: 662-4241

Victoria Community Festival

Sugar Cane Festival—Sweet and Sombre

Saturday, July 15, 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Venue: Lower Barrackpore Recreational Ground

Re-enactment of “A Day in the Life of a Sugar Cane Worker’s Family,” talent competition, cultural programme, live band, children’s corner, local cuisine

Contact: 657-7075/652-5203

Winners

• Best Dhal: Penal Rock/Bunsee Trace Village Council

• Best Murtani (roasted melongene, tomato, ochro, pepper, onion and garlic): Bunsee Trace Youth Group

• Best Curry Duck/Overall Winner: Bunsee Trace Youth Group.