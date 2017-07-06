Fusion XI this Saturday

Fusion XI is the 11th edition of an annual fun/fitness race which takes place this Saturday. The Fusion XI event attracts attracts churches, youth groups, gyms, military personnel, sports clubs and corporate organisations, and will begin at 4 am at a venue that will be disclosed two days before Saturday July 8.

In this unique competition, participants discover the floral and fauna of T&T by adventure-racing, swimming, cycling and kayaking—almost like a hybrid triathlon. It is a four-person team event where the starting point is revealed two days before race day—and that is just the first leg. The details of the other legs are revealed when the first leg is completed.

Fusion attracts elite runners such as Cantius Tobias, fitness gurus like Simone Gonzales, and triathletes like Jason Costelloe. Age is not a factor; Fusion continues attract young and old able-bodied individuals. The youngest participant last year was 13 years, while the oldest participant was 65 years old.Fusion was born as a means of promoting adventure racing to the Port Authority. Charles Bobb-Semple, Race Director, has seen Fusion grow from 14 teams in 2007 to more than 100 teams of four.

Fusion has become an eagerly anticipated sporting activity on the calendar. Ask any Fusion regular what is the thrill about Fusion and the responses include: “The thrill of not knowing the course. Meeting new people. Working as a team in the unknown. Being surrounded by fit, strong and toned bodies.”

More info

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUxm5wN9ZBk

Website: www.fusionadventurerace.com; our

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/FUSION-Adventure- Races/82820544550