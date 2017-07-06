Last weekend for Magic Flute

The TT Opera Festival 2017 is in full swing this week with only two more performances left of the season opera, The Magic Flute. Two casts of local singers took the stage by storm at the Government Plaza Auditorium on Richmond Street, Port-of-Spain, at the gala opening on June 30, pouring out powerful and soul-stirring performances of Mozart’s fantasy-based, dramatic and most globally performed operatic work.

Trinbagonian vocalists currently pursuing careers in classical vocal performance around the world led both casts in the persons of Raguel Gabriel, currently at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City, and Rory Wallace, who is pursuing studies at Ball State University. Both tenor singers shared the role of Prince Tamino.

The Queen was beautifully mastered by Soprano Natalia Dopwell, alumnus of the Manhatten School of Music and Creative Director of the Picoplat Music Development Foundation.

This weekend, the final two performances of The Magic Flute will be at the special Opera Lime event on July 7, at 7.30 pm, and at a matinee final show on July 9 at 6.00 pm.

The T&T Opera Festival is presented with the generous support of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

Visit the website www.ttoperafest.com, email [email protected] or call 632-2548 for further information about events and discount ticket opportunities.

FINAL EVENTS AT OPERA FESTIVAL 2017

Venue for all events: Auditorium at Government Plaza, corner of Richmond & Queen Streets, POS

• Opera Lime Special Event—The Magic Flute. Friday July 7 at 7:30 pm

• The Young Singer Showcase. Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 pm

• Closing Night Matinee Performance—The Magic Flute. Sunday, July 9 at 6 pm