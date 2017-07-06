More Alta lessons

M a r i s e Warner came on board as an ALTA Tutor in 1997 and never left. She has played many different roles at ALTA – first as a tutor, then coordinator of one of ALTA’s venues, facilitator during the annual Tutor Training Course and she now sits on ALTA’s Board as the Legal Officer.

For the next three weeks we will continue to share Marise’s experience with ALTA which was first published in 20 years of ALTA (ALTA’s 20th anniversary magazine).

In 1997, the training course was six intensive and consecutive days. In those six days I was inspired, impressed and challenged. I was particularly impressed by the focus not just on the adult learner, but the adult learner of literacy. The reading material was neither juvenile nor esoteric. It was useful, relevant, informative, inspiring and life-changing, seeking to capture the interest of adults, impart practical life skills and effect social change–all while improving literacy. Topics ranged from bank forms, medicine labels, voting procedure, Brian Lara and childcare to understanding anger.

At 25, I knew that this was no flimsy operation. After a mere five years of operation ALTA was a robust, purposeful, structured and idealistic organisation that I was privileged to have found and am proud to have given fifteen years of my youth. It was with trepidation that I began teaching in September of 1997 alongside ALTA’s founder, Paula Lucie Smith. I had found humility in the training course, and my first assignment was with the person I considered the guru–a fortunate assignment, it turned out, because although I had been an ardent and receptive student on the course, I began teaching with knowledge, but without skill.

We so often confuse the two. And so I had my second lesson.

You have not really grasped the theory unless you are successful at practice. Our practice is often limited by our failure to grasp the theory. One incident stands out. I was assisting students with a syllable division exercise.

The purpose of the exercise is to show students how to divide words into syllables— where to split the word into smaller parts—so that they can read independently an unfamiliar word by putting the syllables together.

Before the students had applied the syllable division technique to divide the words, I asked them to read the words.

Of course the reason we teach syllable division is so they can use the technique to read the words. I had asked them to fish, but I still held the fishing rod.

Eventually, I came to appreciate, and worked to ensure that my students did as well, that syllable division is a manifestation of a basic but critical life technique.

Just as the longest word is but a collection of small syllables, the most arduous journey is but a collection of small steps.

For many, literacy poses a challenge at any age, but the trial is even greater when you are an adult struggling to cope with the demands of parenthood and earning a living– for some a less than modest living (sometimes in shift work or more than one job).

As ALTA teachers we have four hours a week to impart skills that are usually taught intensively for several days a week and for several hours in succession.

Employers are not always facilitative, and seasonal work often cuts into class time. Students have to do work at home if they are to make progress. Often they’ll tell you they are too tired—an indisputable claim when you look at them struggling to stay awake in class.

Or, the pervasive shame factor may result in them being reluctant to do work at home under the gaze of an unsupportive spouse or the shame of being a parent with less knowledge than his child.

The reasons are numerous. Early on I realised I could be either an observer or a participant in my students’ struggles. Once I chose participation, I was fuelled by their dedication.