Pan, theatre at Brown Bag Series

Workers in town can this month enjoy pleasant lunchtime limes by the National Library which is venue for some entertaining pan and theatre presentations in the new Brown Bag Series in Port-of-Spain.

The Brown Bag series, which began on July 4, features several musical and theatrical performances by the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, the National Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Theatre Arts Company. These performances are on the eastern side of the National Library Building, Abercromby Street, Port-of-Spain and continue at this location today (July 6), July 11, July 13, July 18 and July 20.

The lunchtime cultural sessions are being organised by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts through the National Performing Arts Entities.

The fun series is part of the ministry’s mission to introduce people to the G-Pan, the performing arts and classical and symphonic music. The series aims to create memorable, culturally rich experiences while developing music appreciation and creating new audiences for the performing arts.

On Tuesday (July 4), visitors were treated to a lunchtime mini-concert featuring the National Steel Symphony Orchestra, which performed Franz Van Suppe’s Poet and Peasant, arranged by Nervin Saunders; The Mighty Sparrow’s Slave, arranged by Amrit Samaroo; Len “Boogsie” Sharp’s Ashley, arranged by Liam Teague; Olatunji’s Ola, arranged by Neil Simon; and MX Prime’s Full Extreme, which had many people dancing and singing.

Present at the Tuesday event were Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts; Angela Edwards, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and Susan Corbett, Director of the Community Development Division.

UPCOMING BROWN BAG MINI-CONCERTS

Upcoming performances for

the Brown Bag Series include:

• July 6, 12 noon—12.45 pm: Mini-Concert by the National Steel Symphony Orchestra conducted by Akua Leith

• July 11 and July 13, 12 noon—12.45 pm: Mini-Concert by the National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Dr Roger Henry

• July 18 and July 20, 12 noon—12.45 pm: Theatrical production by the National Theatre Arts Company, directed by Belinda Barnes.

So if you work or live in Port-of-Spain, why not bring your lunch, come on down to the library, and enjoy the entertainment?

For more information about these free events: Contact the Culture Division of the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts at 271-2894.