Parents are the true crime stoppers

Marsha L Riley

On Tuesday of last week, the T&T Guardian reported that more than 9,000 teen pregnancies were reported in Trinidad in the last five years.

This report was met with total silence. Not one person posted in outrage about the statistics.

The day after a 13-year old mother reported her baby unresponsive and the entire social media went up in arms, not about the death of the child, but about the age of the mother.

I couldn’t help but feel saddened and disillusioned.

The outcry was a day late and it was a clear indication that we only react to problems after they are so far gone that the chances of repair are near impossible.

The outcry should have been at the report that told us our nation’s babies are having babies.

Why do we wait for death before standing up and making a change?

The bypassed article also suggested that the rise in pregnancies was partly due to the rise in social media and advertisements that are increasingly of sexual nature.

How many parents will take heed? How many of us will listen to the advice while our children are still in arm’s reach?

How many of us will turn the TV off or for the very least, turn the channel when the ads appear? How many of us will demand more from our ads. Write to the companies and demand more? How many of us will boycott companies that sell sex more than they sell their products?

How many of us will cry out long before tragedy arrives.

Our nation’s parents must realise that we are at war. We are at war for the minds and hearts of our children. We must protect their purity with everything we’ve got.

We must raise our men with integrity, self-respect and respect for others and we must raise our women with a sound emotional state to enable them to confidently stand their grounds.

The statistics are no longer whispering to us. They are begging for our attention.

As parents it is time to become proactive in our approach. It is time to put measures in place to avoid the pregnancies. To avoid the premature sexual activity.

If you are unsure how, then reach out. There are free services provided by the Government. AND THEY WORK.

Start by ending unsupervised time. No child should be unsupervised for lengthy periods of time and according to our law. That means up to 18-years of age.

No child should babysit another child. Again, that means your 18-year-old son should not be left alone and in charge of your 10-year-old daughter. Time to face the harsh truths. Boys have their own hormones to figure out at that age. Don’t add to their stress. Stop the sleep-overs. Again, I know that without a proper support system these things seem impossible. But I can assure you they are not. Insanely hard, yes. But not impossible.

If you need support and do not know where to turn, then reach out and we will help you find support.

Teen pregnancies are not the responsibility of Government.

It is time for us parents to take up our rightful place in society.

We hold the key to raising children that grow up to be positively-contributing adults, who are mentally stable, emotionally secure, physically capable and value filled.

We are the true Crime Stoppers.