GamesCon today at Naps College

Video gaming tournaments are the highlight of today’s third annual GamesCon event, taking place at Naparima College.

GamesCon is shorthand for Video Games Convention, in a similar naming style to Comic-Con, the multigenre entertainment and comic convention held annually in San Diego, California, USA. GamesCon is a one-day event for video gamers, both casual and professional, and general lovers of video game culture of all ages. It is hosted by E-Sports Caribbean League Limited.

GamesCon is a full-day event, from 8 am to 8pm today. Several games will be played, including the massively popular multiplayer PC games League of Legends, DOTA 2 and Hearthstone, as well as other console favourites such as Fifa 17, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat XL, Tekken 7, Injustice 2, Naruto Storm 4, Super Smash Brothers and Pokemon.

There will be cash prizes for the first, second and third place winners of each tournament.

Other attractions include a cosplay competition, for which there will also be prizes, and a “free-to-play” area for those not participating in the tournaments. Attendees will be able to spectate any tournament they wish.

There will also be a vendor’s market where videogame and anime-related merchandise, food and drinks will be on sale from over 20 different vendors.