Tobagonians graduate from cultural exchange programme with Venezuela

A cultural partnership forged between the Department of Culture and the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in T&T bore fruit as 26 Tobagonians graduated yesterday from a collaborative music and language development training programme called The Exchange: Breaking Barriers and Connecting People through Culture and the Arts.

This is the first graduation exercise from phase one of the programme, launched in November 2016, that celebrated the success of 18 participants from various backgrounds who are now fluent in conversational Spanish, and eight participants with no prior training in music who are now able to read music and play the cuatro. The courses are certified through the Instituto Venezolano para la Cultura y La Co-operacion “Andres Bello” (the Venezuela Institute for Culture and Cooperation, Andres Bello).

Coromoto Godoy Calderón, Ambassador of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, was present at the ceremony to personally congratulate the graduates and to assist Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips in distributing the certificates.

The Embassy played a critical role in this collaborative programme as they would have provided musical instruments, training manuals and tutors.

In her feature address to the graduates, Stewart-Phillips not only congratulated them on their significant achievement, but lauded their commitment to self-development and the cultural enhancement of Tobago.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend you for your commitment, but also applaud you for your foresight in understanding the significant role this project plays in enhancing our island as we seek to build an all-encompassing, all-inclusive and culturally sensitive home for Tobagonians and destination for our visitors,” Stewart-Phillips stated.

“The work you have done over the past few months has allowed you to grow exponentially and your future is now ripe with exciting opportunities for cultural exploration.”

The objective of this ongoing collaboration between Tobago and Venezuela is not only to encourage Tobagonians to become bilingual in order to compete in the global market, but also to strengthen ties between the people of Tobago and Venezuela and foster a deeper appreciation for Venezuelan culture.

Thus, in addition to Spanish and music, participants were also able to explore and learn about the history and culture of our Spanish-speaking neighbours in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the Spanish influence in T&T.