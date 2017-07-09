How did you begin making art/how did you find your voice in this environment?

I very naturally developed the skills I use in art-making from playing around just making things that I like—stencilling images onto T-shirts to make things I wanted to wear, scanning random objects to see them magnified, playing with computers and cameras, things like that.

I was lucky in meeting people who taught me a lot and exposed me to new ways of making things. They hired me to work with them, and encouraged me to develop and share my work. Once I started making and sharing images it became a part of my life with such great momentum that I just haven't stopped engaging with it and levelling up.

Where does the work come from?

Often now, I'm replacing the images on the surfaces of objects and people. I change the ways people appear by projecting intricate animations onto them and photographing the results. I have intimate control of some of the elements—I create the animations, I use a particular style of photography and editing–but there's a lot of room for surprise in terms of what the final image actually looks like, and that's what I'm after. I put two and two together and sometimes I get five, and sometimes I get forty-five! That's what I exhibit. That's the work.

What was your experience like at Art Basel? How was it designing/creating for the Davidoff Art Initiative?

Art Basel was unreal. I saw things that changed the way I think about making art. The work I had on show, two editions of prints and an interactive installation, was so loved that I was constantly receiving congratulations and everyone's best wishes. Many, many people came to my installation. They were invited to join me in a room with a projector where they could see in a large mirror a new image of themselves as my animated projections covered their bodies. I photographed them and made small prints on the spot for each participant. Most of the pictures were cool. Some of them were stunning.

Working with Davidoff was a pleasure. The demands of the project really pushed me to create work that I absolutely love. It was a really harmonious collaboration, and made beautiful things that we're proud to share.

Kamau Brathwaite once said that it seemed easier to "become 'real writers' abroad—rather than 'aboard' the Caribbean". How does this quote resonate with you in regard to the contemporary art scene?

It might be true that it's easier to find success abroad. It might also be true that physical location is not as important as it used to be. In larger communities there's more demand for work, the work has greater influence because it's just shared with so many more people, and there are more dynamic structures for distributing work and facilitating the arts. But we can hack location now. Being connected online means there's access to those robust structures and influential networks without having to physically be there. From my observation, the main determining factor in the success of artists and writers is the ability to consistently produce arresting or surprising work.

What have been some of the challenges of translating your digital work into physical objects? What have you learned?

I'm interested in what happens in the life of an image as it's passed through the computer into physical space, by projection, for example, and is recaptured by photography and processed digitally again, perhaps to become physical again by printing. There's a layering of effects that happens in that cycle of inputs and outputs that can be finessed to shape aesthetics. There's an opportunity in the translation for improvisation, and for novelty.

Please list 5 artists and/or designers that have influenced you most.

Francoise Gamma, Yung Jake, Ryan McGinley, Tauba Auerbach, Nicholas Sassoon.

interviews artist Rodell Warner

