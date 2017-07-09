Nowhere to call home

I see Shiraz Sookoo in a wheelchair under a broad beach umbrella by the eastern exit of Price Plaza, Chaguanas, quite regularly. His legs are normally covered with a piece of cloth, a calculator is nearby with other gadgets.

As drivers exit, he looks with expectation. Sookoo extends a mop handle with a plastic bag attached hoping that drivers exiting the mall would acknowledge his sign which pleads for assistance. You may have seen it. It reads—Hello friends, asking for help for medication...”

I’ve never stopped to ask a question or even offered him cash. Part of me felt he was a trickster, mainly because of stories I have heard of other cases.

However, my perception of him and his situation changed a few days ago during an interview.

Sookoo is homeless. He sleeps in his wheelchair at the Medford gas station. He was also born with haemophilia—a rare condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot. It’s usually inherited and most people who have it are male.

Normally, when you cut yourself, substances in the blood known as clotting factors combine with blood cells called platelets to make the blood sticky. This makes the bleeding stop eventually. However, people with haemophilia don’t have as many clotting factors as there should be in the blood. This means they bleed for longer than usual.

For all of his 36 years, Sookoo has suffered.

His legs are swollen and covered with sores. He said he has been unable to walk for about five years. Originally from Gasparillo, Sookoo said he has family but they don’t matter to him as they frown on him.

To survive in this world, he comes out almost every day of the week from about 10 am to 8 pm “to hustle”.

If he doesn’t, he cannot pay for medication, buy food, pay for transportation or buy clothes.

This is his story

My name is Shiraz Sookoo and I am 36 years.

Before I end up on this chair it was frustration from family. I had business and people thief me out. I used to sell lottery and scratch in San Fernando by the market.

That time, I was 19 to 20 years and a relative borrowed $25,000 from me to buy a car. I did not get back my money. I had my little business running and they thief it out. I run sou sou with them, same thing. I could not get my money.

It cause too much problems and I leave and end up on the streets. I was walking then. I used to live Gasparillo.

Then I used to stay all by the hospital in the night in Princes Town or San Fernando.

I born with haemophilia sickness and that is bleeding in the joints so I end up getting sick bad and my two knees lock in the hospital. Even when it heal it will start back (bleeding) after a few days. I always going hospital. I didn’t make out in school. All 11 years I going private school but couldn’t pick up and thing. I always sick.

I went back by my parents when I had the first stroke on my foot. I used to walk with a crutch. It was still frustration there. I had a second stroke and couldn’t walk after that.

I used to sleep in a fellar car too. He used to transport me. I used to hustle all about to buy my medicine and injections for my body pain. Then I end up Chaguanas. I here about two years now. Every four hours I take medication for pain.

I come here (mall) and hustle. I have people who see me and know me. I take the money I get and buy needles, syringe, food.

Now that I living outside (on the streets) I buy clothes in the mall. I send people to buy food for me right here by the mall.

I went hospital for a few weeks and then when I come back out the man I was renting from throw me out. I had a little room paying $650.

Three to four times for the day I have to send to buy things to eat. I cannot cook and do those things. Sometimes I use wet wipes to clean myself.

I spend about $700 a day for tablets and injections. Only private I could get the injection and is only who know my condition since I small then I could get it. Every night I clean the sores for myself. Last night (June 28) I buy a pack of bandage and do it for myself. Next week I have to go hospital to get antibiotics to dry it up.

I have four brothers and two sisters. I am the oldest in the boys. My parents separated. I grow up with my grandmother mostly. If I see family now they will pass me straight. To move this chair, my whole body will pain me. Somebody have to help me roll it.

Since the year start I have no where to sleep. I shower sometimes by one of the fellas who transport me.

When I now start by the mall people tell me to move but a doctor used to come here to give me injections. He tell them I am a disabled guy. I have a doctor paper saying what I going through. You want to see it?

The latest I will stay here is 8 ‘o clock. I go to the doctor every day once I make up the money. If I don’t make it well I will be in pain and get sick. My body will hurt me and swell up.

I never thought I would be so.

For a very long time I am trying to get a driving chair (motorised wheelchair) but it is $5,000 and I cannot afford that. To move with this is painful for me.

I need a government house. I could get somebody to stay with me. It is better when the night come. I could get a place to sleep.

For the storm, I had to go to the health centre.

But I not afraid. I have no choice (sleeping by the gas station).

Helpful drivers

It’s about 8 pm and two young men approach Sookoo.

Isaiah Connel, 22, a PH driver who transports Sookoo wherever he wants to go, said he wished he could do more to help him but was not in a position to do so.

“I helping him out about eight months now.”

“Whenever he ready to shower I will carry him by me. I met him right here.”

Rajesh Seepersad, 25, said, “I feel sorry for him. I wish I could take him home with me but God forbid if something happens...what I will tell the police? I feel real sorry for him.”

Seepersad said sometimes he wants to cry knowing that he goes home to a bed and Sookoo has to sleep in a wheelchair in an open space.