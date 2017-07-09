Pres Chaguanas old boys: Liming with a cause

As the Alumni Association of Presentation College in Chaguanas (AAPCC) is preparing for its eighth annual reunion event, it is sending out a challenge to other alumnaes—new, dormant and even those who are finding it difficult to “get off the ground”—to “never be disappointed by a failure, always use it as an opportunity to improve”.

The AAPCC will be holding this year’s reunion entitled: “( ( ( unite ) ) )” on July 15.

It will feature four main events: a six-side night football, ‘Bess Pot’ Cooking Competition, an All 4’s competition, Cricket and electronic gaming.

The AAPCC started off very small, with just a handful of past students who wanted to do positive work for their alma mata. Their meetings, although small at first, focused on building a team that could work together, have fun together and, of course, add value in whatever they do. Think of it as liming with a cause, good friends doing great deeds.

According to the AAPCC’s public relations officer, Barry Jankie, a close bond of brotherhood and camaraderie was fostered at the college. “While we attended we wanted to better the school in all aspects, including improving the standard for the current and future students. The executive team has been the most significant reason for our success. Over the years, our team has grown stronger as more and more committed and action-oriented individuals have come on board. Our persistence and continuous drive for betterment of the college, its staff and students acts as our motivation,” Jankie added.

For the AAPCC, the use of social media allowed for a greater reach worldwide to keep the alumni and friends connected. This was deemed very important as meeting up with friends in today’s hectic world is sometimes rare.

“People are always glad to reminisce on the school days especially among past teachers and friends. It helps reinforce the bond the college has with its alumni and sometimes attracts volunteers to help the AAPCC in various ways.”

But the AAPCC is not just about old friends reuniting with each other every year, the gathering serves in assisting the college and students within the college.

All the monies raised go toward the college clubs who have relief efforts of their own and who support the sporting community of the college along with other charitable projects within the borough of Chaguanas.

Two of its major annual fundraising events are the all-inclusive fete EVOLVE and annual banquet, Legacy.

The AAPCC also hosts an annual career day, giving advice and guidance to those entering the world of work.

It is also in the process of setting up a grant at the University of the West Indies for past students.