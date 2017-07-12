Lionel Belasco’s music finds new audiences

A decade after Katrina’s devastation, there is a strong influx of musicians from all over the United States coming to live in New Orleans and a number turning to traditional jazz, whether they had played punk rock or classical music. These musicians are busking on the streets, turning to gigs at music clubs on Frenchman Street and elsewhere in this music-rich city. Several young groups are turning to a wider search of Caribbean music for material. The Trinidadian composer Lionel Belasco has been a focus for a number of musicians and now there is a slow but steady increase in those who are exploring Belasco’s music—both performing it and recording it.

The Panorama Jazz Band led by Ben Schenck has long had a wider focus on material ranging from jazz and New Orleans RnB to Serbian brass band and klezmer tunes, and has recorded two of Belasco’s numbers. They first learned Carmencita when they were busking on Bourbon Street, and recorded it back in 2005 and on a live album in 2013. More recently, they have added Esperanzas, which is on their recent Best Of The Good album. Both fit as Venezuelan waltzes that have become of increased interest to the band as among the styles they regularly perform.

Taylor Smith, the leader of the Roaming Jasmine, recorded two Belasco pieces for their first album in 2014—he had heard the originals on different collections, Iris and Depression Paseo. He found arranging the piano solo of Iris to be challenging: “So I tried to adapt it to the jazz band and was pretty happy with the results. It’s still a challenge for most of the players I present it to, as it’s got some pretty tricky rhythms.”

Most recently, the Tangiers Combo, who have a more gypsy jazz sound, just released their first album including Belasco’s Luna de Maracaibo.

Other New Orleans artists perform Belasco’s material. Tuba Skinny has both Belasco’s Juliana and Rosa of Caracas in their repertoire, and pianist extraordinaire Tom McDermott performs his favorite Belasco piano solo, Rosa of Caracas on occasion.

These jazz musicians recognize that New Orleans has always had a strong connection to the Caribbean, what Jelly Roll Morton described as the Spanish Tinge. Some are showing an interest in calypso and related Caribbean music. Trombonist Charlie Halloran, a member of Panorama Jazz Band, just issued an album of old biguines that he has newly recorded with a batch of musician friends.

Other musicians across the United States have been interested in Belasco. Dennis Pash was one of the first, of the Etcetera String Band. Pianists like Scott Kirby, who covers new and old ragtime pieces, wrote a piano piece called Belasco dedicated to him. His Jewish heritage has also drawn interest from klezmer bands in his music, but so far none seem to have recorded his music.

Several reissue calypso albums put together by Dick Spottswood and John Cowley featured a cut or two of Belasco music. Then in 1999, Goodnight Ladies And Gents: The Creole Music Of Lionel Belasco—the only album of just Belasco—came out. It was put together by leading calypso scholar Don Hill, with a detailed look at Belasco’s career in the liner notes, and it made available 25 of his recordings. Still available, it is the prime source for anyone who wants to hear a lot of his music and get background on Belasco’s life and career. Hill reports that after it came out, several people were inspired by this collection to perform Belasco’s music—including a Korean ukelele orchestra!

Another boost came in the 2001 from the cult film Ghost World, featuring a young Scarlett Johanssen. The story centres around young women hanging out with obsessed nerdy record collectors, primarily one named Seymour. The director Terry Zwigoff is himself a serious collector of old 78 rpm records, and in his notes to the soundtrack, discussed his choice of three Belasco numbers for the film.

“Mostly what worked in Seymour’s room was something quite unexpected—the 1920s recordings of Lionel Belasco, a West Indian bandleader/pianist… Although classically trained at home, he would sneak off into the rural countryside to hear [calypso] that he loved.”

Belasco had a long and complex career. He went to QRC, performed on Devil’s Island, ran movie theatres in Trinidad, performed in London and Paris, won a lawsuit for composing the melody to Rum and Coca Cola, appeared briefly with Sir Lancelot in Two Yanks in Trinidad (1942), and was music director for Massie Patterson’s Carib Singers traveling the US in the early Fifties.

Belasco also spent considerable time in Venezuela, where he recorded an album called Nights in Venezuela. He is thought of there as a Venezuelan composer (sometimes called Leonel Velazco), and several artists have recorded and featured his music. There is a fine rendition of one on You Tube by the Venezualan group Trio Alvarez, and another by Trinidad cuatro master Robert Munro.

In 1999, in his first year at the Calypso Revue, Devon Seale sang Lio, an excellent Gregory Ballentyne survey of Belasco’s career, which Seale took to the calypso monarch finals. Here is the first chorus.

“I am Lio, Lionel Belasco.

They use to call me Lanky,

I launched some great men like Houdini,

Men like Julian Whiterose, Sam Manning, Cyril Monrose,

Johnny Walker, Walter Merrick,

Know that I shape Kaiso music.”

More recently, the Ibis Ensemble at UTT has started to champion Belasco and feature several of his pieces at various concerts. Violinist Simon Browne has so far transcribed and arranged ten selections by Belasco. He continues to work on others to be performed by Ibis. He and Ibis Ensemble are quickly becoming leading interpreters of Belasco’s music. Two performances have been posted on You Tube.

Simon Brown is drawn to Belasco:

“What attracts me to Belasco is his ability to absorb so many different styles, taking influences from all around the Caribbean and the Americas, allied to an equally keen sense for both rhythm and melody.

Belasco travelled extensively, as well as slipping out the back door as a youth to hear the sounds of Afro-Trinidadian Kalenda, and effortlessly conversed in all the musical dialects that he encountered.”

With all this renewed interest, the music of Lionel Belasco is finding new audiences today in Trinidad, Venezuela, New Orleans and beyond.

Ibis Ensemble—Caroline https://youtu.be/7kryNpLlqEY Krisson Joseph with Ibis Ensemble—Blow Wind Blow https://youtu.be/GAiKLJNib94 Robert Munro—Juliana https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WwJgD1TkZM Ragtime Dorian Henry—Caribbean Moon https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXFJMqa-IWI Scott Kirby—Rose of Carcaras https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bbmplF1VWk Trio Alvarez—Miroflora Vals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WwJgD1TkZM