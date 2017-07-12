Self-stigma is dangerous to your health

In the continuing World Health Organization (WHO) 2016/17 campaign Depression: Let’s Talk, there remain a number of issues that work against the invitation to talk. Among those is the fact that many people are cowed into silence because of how others view mental illness.

The basis for this WHO global public health effort is the same as for other illnesses or diseases, which is, the clinical illness depression threatens populations worldwide at an epidemic level.

Public health campaigns such as anti-tobacco, HIV/Aids, immunisation against communicable diseases, cancer, and many others have been given designated days as a means of drumming up international support and awareness. Some of these enjoy overwhelming backing and funding in many populations, including T&T.

Mental health, though, does not yet enjoy that vast support in many populations because of stigma and discrimination.

Paramount to the success of the Depression: Let’s Talk campaign is the condition that people open up and talk about their personal struggles. Many of us who have given campaign testimonials were already at the forefront of efforts to break the silence in our countries.

Many others, to their credit, took opportunity to be open.

For as long as we choose to remain silent though, the global struggles to reduce the incidence and prevalence of mental illness will be hindered.

Remaining silent however, is tied to wider societal problems in the way people view the illnesses of the mind.

Much of what we believe is untrue but it seems safer for people—especially those who need to seek health solutions—to hold on to those misguided views.

Often, to their detriment, people turn those wider societal misunderstandings on themselves. Self-stigmatising then possibly becomes the most damaging matter when people should take steps to seek interventions for their mental ill health.

In a 2012 study, Patrick W Corrigan and Deepa Rao wrote: “Public stigma is the most prominent form (of stigma) observed and studied, as it represents the prejudice and discrimination directed at a group by the larger population” (www.ncbi.nlm.nih).

They said: “Self-stigma occurs when people internalise these public attitudes and suffer numerous negative consequences as a result.”

Many of us react to ourselves from those internalised negative views. Somehow we are able to seek interventions for other illnesses especially physical ones, and speak openly of those without feeling like “something is wrong with us.” Not so for the illnesses of the mind.

For me, while I have felt at times that I was dealt a bad hand, and while as a teenager I felt very conscious of my (very public) health issue, I have been emboldened sufficiently over the years to not fear those conditions nor what they do to me.

Though I have suffered debilitating days, months and years, I no longer feel broken and incomplete as in those earlier years of ignorance.

I remember my parents considering that I may have suffered a “spirit lash” and while I went along with all the prescriptions, I can tell you now that I never believed that it was a “spiritual” problem.

Even without the answers and the scholarship I now have at my disposal, I never embraced the idea like my mother did.

But we lived in Moruga, home of Papa Neeza, in the same village with Mother Cornhusk, bending to traditional medicine, folklore and superstitions.

I recall vividly the years when those influences caused me to privately entertain the misconceptions about myself—that I was mad, that I would not be able to function, that I would not find love, and many other fears fuelled by the myths.

The thing I know best about self-stigma is the lowering of one’s self-esteem. No one who keeps a distorted image of themselves can enjoy the confidence that we were created to have about ourselves.

When I self-stigmatised I also felt better to be alone—away from people—that awful isolation that is the nemesis of mental ill health.

Corrigan & Rao wrote: “Self-stigma functions as a barrier to achieving life goals. However, self-esteem and self-efficacy can reduce the harmful results of self-stigma.”

They said: “Diminished self-esteem leads to a sense of being less worthy of opportunities that undermine efforts at independence like obtaining a competitive job.”

For me, my personal campaign of empowerment remains the key to living above the negativity. I’ve disclosed for most of my years—once I got past the fears of my superstitious community and my discriminating country—and it is my intention to continue to do so.

My struggles are lighter when people are aware of them; my burden is shared when people care about them.

One can only get the help one needs if there is openness. The more we talk, the smaller we can make the voice of stigma and discrimination.

Depression is a prevalent public health issue of frightening proportions. It is worsened by the fact that we cower in the face of stigma.

• Caroline C Ravello is a strategic communications and media practitioner. She holds an MA in Mass Communications and is a candidate for the MSc in Public Health (MPH) from The UWI. Write to: [email protected]