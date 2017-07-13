Teaching needs excellent humans

Marise Warner came on board as an Alta Tutor in 1997 and never left. She has played many different roles at Alta—first as a tutor, then coordinator of one of Alta’s venues, facilitator during the annual Tutor Training Course and she now sits on Alta’s Board as the Legal Officer. For the next two weeks we will continue to share Marise’s experience with Alta which was first published in 20 years of Alta (Alta’s 20th anniversary magazine).

“During my time as an Alta tutor I often worked with my students to devise workable study plans for revision outside of the classroom. This became another of my Alta lessons. We are often quick to erect barriers, to bombard with a barrage of excuses and reasons why a task cannot be completed. And so I learned that when circumstances are not optimal, do what is practical. Some could only spare a few minutes just before bed or upon waking. Others worked in the maxi or over lunch, pairing their review with any activity that would permit divided attention—a reminder that multi-tasking multiplies time. Some of them found ways to disguise their reading material to preserve their pride in public.

“In every sphere of our lives we face a choice between innovation and stagnation. With Paula at our helm, innovation has indeed been the essence of Alta’s operation and the key to its longevity. We evolved from a single class using newspaper extracts (the days before Alta books) into an organisation with over 50 classes around the country and with a range of structured self-published reading material and learning aids that cater for the absolute beginner, the problem speller, the grammatically challenged and so many more—into an organisation that maintains its quality through a system of class coordinators and a yearly retraining requirement.

“Just as Alta offers no quick fix; innovation too was a process. We sought to move beyond the regular spelling choices and word patterns. We remained cognisant of the fact that a successful spelling programme had to cater for Creole speakers. The enthrallment I had garnered in the training course with the intricacies of reading and spelling rules grew. I too was inspired to venture into lesson creation and materials development. During my childhood, my mother had set the foundation through dramatic, imaginative and indisputably effective teaching methods.

“I became interested in creating teaching methods that would boost understanding, not only for the benefit of my students, but for my fellow teachers as well. Motivated by the Alta philosophy, we added lessons on cancer prevention, nutrition labels, labour law and how to write a simple will and a basic contract to the programme.

“I joined Alta’s study of word patterns in an effort to design rules that could simplify spelling for those who lacked phonological awareness. And here came another lesson. Rules, particularly spelling rules are prone to exceptions. The exceptions are often daunting and so contradictory that there is a temptation to eliminate the entire rule. For me, they serve as a reminder that in life the norm is never all-encompassing. To be all-embracing we must not merely contemplate difference: we must cater for it. And, to put it simply, driven by a more inclusive and all-embracing teaching philosophy, our school system would cater for dyslexia.

“Did I eventually become a good teacher? Teaching, I realised, demands of its true devotees the fundamental characteristics that the conscience demands of a good human being—selflessness, empathy and self-awareness; teaching at Alta and, indeed, any kind of remedial teaching requires the characteristics of an excellent human being.”

• Continues next week

