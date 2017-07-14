For easy meals, plant ‘menu gardens’ of favourite foods

If you’re looking for fresh meal ideas, consider planting “menu gardens.” Grow a few of your favourite foods together in pots or raised beds, following a theme—salad-bar fixings, for example, or pizza toppings, or juicing ingredients.

Meal preparation will be simpler, cheaper and healthier.

“Even if you don’t have land to grow a large garden, one advantage of growing a few edible plants in a small space or container close to the kitchen is that it makes it easier to pull together a fresh recipe,” said Patrice Powers-Barker, an extension educator with The Ohio State University.

Be creative. Add, subtract or substitute the edibles you grow in much the same way you modify food recipes.

Some specialty gardens that can spice up family meal planning:

Salad bar garden: Combine leaf lettuce, sprouts, kale, arugula, romaine, baby carrots, cucumbers, spinach and parsley in a single garden plot. Or go Asian and plant bok choy, red mustard, coriander, radish and Thai basil.

Pesto garden: “Even though basil is probably the most popular leaf to add to pesto, it can be made with all different kinds of plants: parsley, mustard greens, tomatoes,” Powers-Barker said. Don’t forget the garlic.

Pizza garden: Group cherry tomatoes with onions, oregano, basil, bell peppers, fennel and parsley. The possibilities are endless.

Juicing garden: Carrots, cabbage, watercress, Swiss chard, cucumbers, sweet potato, celery, zucchini and mint. Use the mint for garnish.

Pickling garden: Cucumbers, mustard, cabbage, beets and dill.

Stir fry garden: Snow peas, Chinese mustard, green onions, bok choy, baby carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli.

Culinary herb garden: Dill, thyme, fennel, tarragon, oregano, mint, parsley, sage, basil and rosemary.

Tea garden: Mint, passionflower, rose hips, chamomile, Echinacea, lavender and basil among a great many others.

Halloween garden: Pumpkins, squash and corn.

Menu gardens can be fun for families with kids, Powers-Barker said. But their appeal is broader than that: “As older adults transition from serving many people to making recipes for one or two, a small garden can be a nice way to prepare meals in smaller batches,” she said. (AP)