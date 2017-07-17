Island Crashers’ Tobago Festival boosts economy

Organisers of this year’s Island Crashers’ (IC) Festival in Tobago are recording huge success following the staging of the annual event with a record number participants generating millions in economic activity on the island.

One estimate is that the festival generated up to $8 million in revenue for the island ranging from the air and bridge, fully-booked hotels, restaurants and bars, and other tourism service providers.

Thousands of patrons made their way by air, sea and road to take part in the three-day festival of music and fun at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park from June 30 to July 2.

“We went all out this year to ensure that patrons had fun in a clean and safe environment,” said director/co-founder of organisers Trump Ltd (TL), Kye West.

The three days of activities included Friday’s Island Crashers’ Freedom Night Cooler fete featuring top deejays and a fireworks display.

This was followed by Saturday’s IC Paradise Beach Cooler fete including a variety of inflatable beach games and Sunday morning’s IC Sunrise Breakfast Cooler fete featuring Powder Paint and Water fun.

“Each year, these events attract thousands of young adult patrons and contributes considerably to the island economy,” said TL director, Brandon Koo, “This has been received with a high level of support from Tobagonians.”

Several official agencies such as the Police, Fire Services and the Public Transport Services Commission were engaged in ensuring the smooth conduct of the proceedings. Private security and lifeguard services were also present.

PTSC bus services facilitated the smooth transit of patrons while the police and fire services ensured yet another incident-free Festival at the main venue.

The organisers set up “sober zones” at each venue together with breathalyser stations for drivers and first aid respondents in the event of any emergencies.

“We have seen this Festival grow from strength to strength and thank the people of Tobago for their great support,” said TL Director, Jared Penny.

Director Nikolai Solomon added: “We maximise the use of indigenous Tobagonian content while aiming to set the benchmark in the event industry by providing a new platform for the local entertainment industry.”

The festival enjoyed wide sponsorship support from the corporate sector including: Presidente Beer, Coca Cola, Schweppes, Dasani, Smirnoff, Red Bull, White Oak, Angostura LLB, Kaleidoscope Paints Ltd and Wendy’s.