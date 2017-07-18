The fifth form students of Presentation College, Chaguanas will be representing T&T at the First Global Challenge in Washington DC from July 14 to July 19.
Africa Film T&T is back for 2017
The annual film festival that focuses on the work of African filmmakers all around the world returns on July 21.
There’s a movie for everyone in this year’s festival: from comedy to drama, action and romance. AFTT 2017 will showcase feature films, animation and documentaries from over 13 countries, including a special series for children and families.
July 21
AFTT MOVIE MAXI
Movie night on the Brian Lara Promenade features Nollywood feature Just Not Married (2016)—a Nigerian heist drama about a university student who puts a risky plan in motion in an attempt to escape life in the inner city.
TIME: 6 pm
ADMISSION: Free
July 24
OPENING NIGHT
At the Central Bank Auditorium: the premiere of Frontieres (2016) by Apolline Traore. Frontieres (Borders) is a story of four women traveling from Senegal to Nigeria, forging connections and facing challenges along the way.
Limited Advance Tickets.
TIME: 6.30 pm
July 25 & July 26
AFRICAN CLASSICS - Honouring Hondo
A tribute to one of the founders of African cinema, Mauritanian filmmaker Med Hondo, at The UWI Film Programme Studio: Soleil O (1970), about a Black immigrant in Paris, screened to critical acclaim at Cannes in 1970, and West Indies (1979), a revolutionary musical set in the former French colonies.
TIME: 7 pm
ADMISSION: Free
July 26
AFTT JUNIOR
Three short films and one feature for young audiences at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook. These films follow one boy’s quest for a new toy soldier, a girl’s epic journey through a world of folklore, a schoolgirl’s desire for pop-star hair, and a young boy coming to grips with dyslexia with the help of his best friend.
ADMISSION: FREE
DATE: July 27
NOLLYWATCH
Nigeria is one of the biggest players in the global film industry, producing over 1,000 films each year. This new addition to AFTT’s roster is co-curated with the Abuja Film Festival and features four drama-packed films at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.
ADMISSION: $40
July 27 - July 30
MAIN PROGRAMME
Diverse contemporary films from Chad, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Nigeria and more at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.
ADMISSION: $40
July 28
AFTT FEVER
The hottest Afrobeats dance party at Euphoria Lounge in Port-of-Spain.
TIME: 10 pm
ADMISSION: $60 or $20 with your AFTT Friday Night Ticket Stub
