Africa Film T&T is back for 2017

Published: 
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Mauritanian filmmaker Med Hondo will be honoured at the AFTT this year.

The annual film festival that focuses on the work of African filmmakers all around the world returns on July 21.

There’s a movie for everyone in this year’s festival: from comedy to drama, action and romance. AFTT 2017 will showcase feature films, animation and documentaries from over 13 countries, including a special series for children and families.

July 21

AFTT MOVIE MAXI

Movie night on the Brian Lara Promenade features Nollywood feature Just Not Married (2016)—a Nigerian heist drama about a university student who puts a risky plan in motion in an attempt to escape life in the inner city.

TIME: 6 pm

ADMISSION: Free

July 24

OPENING NIGHT

At the Central Bank Auditorium: the premiere of Frontieres (2016) by Apolline Traore. Frontieres (Borders) is a story of four women traveling from Senegal to Nigeria, forging connections and facing challenges along the way.

Limited Advance Tickets.

TIME: 6.30 pm

July 25 & July 26

AFRICAN CLASSICS - Honouring Hondo

A tribute to one of the founders of African cinema, Mauritanian filmmaker Med Hondo, at The UWI Film Programme Studio: Soleil O (1970), about a Black immigrant in Paris, screened to critical acclaim at Cannes in 1970, and West Indies (1979), a revolutionary musical set in the former French colonies.

TIME: 7 pm

ADMISSION: Free

July 26

AFTT JUNIOR

Three short films and one feature for young audiences at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook. These films follow one boy’s quest for a new toy soldier, a girl’s epic journey through a world of folklore, a schoolgirl’s desire for pop-star hair, and a young boy coming to grips with dyslexia with the help of his best friend.

ADMISSION: FREE

DATE: July 27

NOLLYWATCH

Nigeria is one of the biggest players in the global film industry, producing over 1,000 films each year. This new addition to AFTT’s roster is co-curated with the Abuja Film Festival and features four drama-packed films at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

ADMISSION: $40

July 27 - July 30

MAIN PROGRAMME

Diverse contemporary films from Chad, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Nigeria and more at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

ADMISSION: $40

July 28

AFTT FEVER

The hottest Afrobeats dance party at Euphoria Lounge in Port-of-Spain.

TIME: 10 pm

ADMISSION: $60 or $20 with your AFTT Friday Night Ticket Stub

