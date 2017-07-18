Africa Film T&T is back for 2017

The annual film festival that focuses on the work of African filmmakers all around the world returns on July 21.

There’s a movie for everyone in this year’s festival: from comedy to drama, action and romance. AFTT 2017 will showcase feature films, animation and documentaries from over 13 countries, including a special series for children and families.

July 21

AFTT MOVIE MAXI

Movie night on the Brian Lara Promenade features Nollywood feature Just Not Married (2016)—a Nigerian heist drama about a university student who puts a risky plan in motion in an attempt to escape life in the inner city.

TIME: 6 pm

ADMISSION: Free

July 24

OPENING NIGHT

At the Central Bank Auditorium: the premiere of Frontieres (2016) by Apolline Traore. Frontieres (Borders) is a story of four women traveling from Senegal to Nigeria, forging connections and facing challenges along the way.

Limited Advance Tickets.

TIME: 6.30 pm

July 25 & July 26

AFRICAN CLASSICS - Honouring Hondo

A tribute to one of the founders of African cinema, Mauritanian filmmaker Med Hondo, at The UWI Film Programme Studio: Soleil O (1970), about a Black immigrant in Paris, screened to critical acclaim at Cannes in 1970, and West Indies (1979), a revolutionary musical set in the former French colonies.

TIME: 7 pm

ADMISSION: Free

July 26

AFTT JUNIOR

Three short films and one feature for young audiences at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook. These films follow one boy’s quest for a new toy soldier, a girl’s epic journey through a world of folklore, a schoolgirl’s desire for pop-star hair, and a young boy coming to grips with dyslexia with the help of his best friend.

ADMISSION: FREE

DATE: July 27

NOLLYWATCH

Nigeria is one of the biggest players in the global film industry, producing over 1,000 films each year. This new addition to AFTT’s roster is co-curated with the Abuja Film Festival and features four drama-packed films at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

ADMISSION: $40

July 27 - July 30

MAIN PROGRAMME

Diverse contemporary films from Chad, Morocco, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Nigeria and more at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook.

ADMISSION: $40

July 28

AFTT FEVER

The hottest Afrobeats dance party at Euphoria Lounge in Port-of-Spain.

TIME: 10 pm

ADMISSION: $60 or $20 with your AFTT Friday Night Ticket Stub