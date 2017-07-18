Why are these countries the most obese?

The world is in the middle of a major obesity epidemic, and current trends indicate that it’s only going to get worse.

Today we conclude with the results of a recent study that found that more than two billion adults and children globally are overweight or obese and suffer health problems because of that.

Poor prioritisation of exercise

In China, however, and other parts of East Asia, an extensive focus on academic achievement can often mean physical education is left behind. Students “are under tremendous pressure for academic achievement,” said Frank Hu, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Physical education “classes are often used for academic studies.”

Hu further cites Japan and the countries of Scandinavia, where exercise is a common part of daily life in terms of commuting and socialising.

Environmental factors

Another factor hindering exercise in many places is the outdoor environment. In the Middle East, that means temperature.

“It’s typically very hot to do outdoor activities,” Hu said. The same is true in many developing regions near the equator.

In China, the issue is pollution. “Pollution has become a burden to exercise outdoors,” Hu said. This is particularly problematic for children and the burgeoning childhood obesity epidemic, studies have shown.

But Dr Temo Waqanivalu, team leader of population-based prevention of non-communicable diseases at the WHO, believes that people’s eating behaviours are in more dire need of attention.

“It’s now understood that ... food and diet is a bigger contributor (to obesity) than a lack of physical activity,” he said. And within this comes a combination of culture and environment fueling poor dietary behaviours—and therefore overweight and obesity.

The value of (processed) food

The value placed on food varies significantly among populations, but one thing most have in common is gifting and an expression of generosity using food— and, therefore, value placed on the type of food given.

In the Pacific, where obesity rates are highest, processed foods hold high stakes.

Offerings would once be freshly caught fish or fresh fruit, but they are now canned or processed foods. “You hear ... people would go and fish, sell their fish and buy cans of tuna,” he said, adding that being surrounded by fish seems to lessen their value.

“Canned foods come with prestige in some way,” he said. But he believes that education and awareness efforts by the government in recent years may now slowly be paying off.

Similar attitudes have been noted in parts of the Americas—such as Brazil, where soft drinks and processed foods also carry weight as signs of wealth and success—as well as Africa.

In the Middle East, extreme wealth means people are consuming greater amounts of high-calorie foods, adding to weight gain.

The value of obesity

Societal perceptions of being overweight or obese are also key in determining how effectively an obesity epidemic may surge and in turn be controlled.

Hu uses the example of China and other regions within Asia as well as Africa, where having a larger, more robust figure remains a sign of wealth. The idea of a chubby baby being a sign of wealth and health in China, for example, “hasn’t fully gone away yet.”

An obesogenic environment

“The food and physical environment are key factors that we have created,” Waqanivalu said, adding that while initial blame was placed on individuals, experts have now agreed that as a society, we have created environments that aid people in gaining weight.

“The environment created determines the choices individuals make,” he said. Sitting most of the day, taking fewer steps, having greater access to fast food and having less time to cook are just a few examples.

The US is a prime example of this and has been for 30 years. But today, as developing regions rapidly urbanise and adopt a lifestyle like the West has had for decades, individuals are directed to make the same decisions: they need to try harder to take more steps and go in search of healthy food, ignoring the unhealthy options bombarding them on the way.

Tackling the causes

Waqanivalu and Hu agree on this point and the fact that interventions are needed to counter decisions previously made on environmental design as well as highlight the true extent of today’s obesity epidemic and its future consequences to those not taking an interest.

Hu believes that obesity is truly a societal and that national and international policies are needed to create settings in which it is easy for people to be healthy.

Waqanivalu believes the priority should be children. “(Children) cannot be blamed for the environment they are raised in,” Hu said. “Governments must intervene to create an environment that aids them to make ​the right decision.” (CNN.COM)