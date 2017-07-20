Rapid Fire Kidz marks fifth anniversary

Attorney Kevin Ratiram, who launched the Rapid Fire Kidz Foundation in 2012 to help vulnerable youth, says it has been an uplifting, emotional journey. During a July 15 gala dinner event to mark the organisation’s fifth anniversary, Ratiram said the foundation has brought relief and some happiness to children challenged by a variety of situations, including illness, disability and/or poor access to resources and opportunities.

The gala dinner was held at Omardeen Hall, San Fernando. At the event, Ratiram said the foundation had long left behind the pomp of its splashy 2012 launch at Paria Suites Hotel to enter more gritty environments where help was needed, such as visiting sick children in the wards of the San Fernando General Hospital.

Foundation members have visited children lying on beds or in wheelchairs, hooked up to machines, some of whom could not talk, and given gifts of colouring books and toys. The foundation has also visited remote parts of T&T at Christmas time to give Christmas treats of hundreds of toys to children in need.

Ratiram mentioned visits to children in orphanages. Some of these children, he said, knew who their parents were; some of the absent parents were in jail, while other absentee parents had simply abandoned their own children. The foundation has helped some of these children to go out and see a movie, sometimes for the first time in their lives.

Ratiram mentioned a few of the foundation’s projects from the past year:

• A career guidance fair in partnership with the Couva Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce;

• Donation of 500 spectacles to primary school pupils under the Eyes Right project in partnership with Prem Sookdeo and See-Vu Optimal;

• A walk for kids with disabilities in partnership with Republic Bank Ltd; and

• An art competition for children with disabilities, which led to 11 entries becoming murals on the wall of Skinner Park.

Ratiram vowed to continue to be an advocate for children.

Commending the foundation on its good work at the anniversary dinner, feature speaker Rev Daniel Teelucksingh said despite T&T’s respect for child rights and its protection laws, too many children continue to be abused, maimed and murdered.

He asked: “Do you know that in T&T our household pets are more comfortable than hundreds of children?”

Alluding to the murders of children Videsh Subar, Sean Luke and Jesse Beephan, Teelucksingh said he believed T&T is a “dangerous place for children, there is no doubt about it. I have only selected three illustrations to tell you that the child’s playground in T&T is like a war zone....”

Michelle Xavier, who sang a duet with Ratiram, entertained guests at the dinner. The guests included Rural and Local Development Minister Kazim Hosein. Other performers were calypsonians Winston “Gypsy” Peters, Joseph “Lingo” Vautor—La Placeliere and the Salsa Vive Dance School.

The foundation gave two of its members, Charlene Kalloo and Bisram Ramdatt, a joint Executive Member of the Year award at the anniversary event.