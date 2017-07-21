Tobago Heritage Festival opening gets the green light

After weeks of speculation and doubts due to budget cuts and late preparations, the Tobago Heritage Festival 2017 got off to an impressive start, with an Opening Night production that left patrons wanting more.

“I don’t normally go to Heritage but I really enjoyed the Opening Night. Everything flowed nicely and very professionally. It was a really good show,” said patron Kristel Cudjoe.

For yet another year bmobile played an integral role in the staging of this year’s Opening Night production, which was themed, His Story Her Imagination, a release said. “It’s no secret that the Tobago Heritage Festival is a long standing and prominent staple on the Tobago calendar. Not only do Tobagonians look forward to this time of year but visitors from Trinidad and around the world also descend on the shores to partake in this offering of rich cultural expression. “It’s our pleasure to share in this enriching experience, as bmobile continues to stand by its commitment to cultural development and diversity in this nation,” said Onica Blackman, Enterprise Marketing and Communications manager, TSTT, Tobago Operations.

Hundreds of patrons came out to witness an evening of high quality storytelling, drama and dance produced by the highly acclaimed theater arts company in Tobago, Theta Company, spearheaded by Jared Prima, Olimall Gordon-Holder, Onika Henry, Farisai Spencer and Cindy-Lou Edwards.

Commenting on the Opening Night, Chairman of the Tobago Heritage Committee, George Leacock said, “I think it was a blast. I could only take credit for selecting a team of young people and allowing them space to operate.” When asked if budgetary constraints affected the standard of the Opening Night, Leacock replied resoundingly, “Yes definitely, it did. It made it better.”

Responding to questions about the show, director/scriptwriter Prima said, “It was a hectic 16 days to put everything together. I am happy it’s over. We are very pleased with the result of what we had 16 days to do. We wanted people to understand that even though Tobago is facing a challenging state of affairs at present, the only people who can bring change are Tobagonians themselves.” Prima added that Tobagonians have to awaken themselves, awaken their spirits, look into their past where they have all the tools and resources to get themselves back on track and move forward.

Artistic director Gordon-Holder explained that her task was to move the production from page to stage, where she choreographed dances and made the scenes come alive. “We had to transform cast into triple thread performers, encouraging them to spread their wings and function in different roles, instead of sticking to their areas of specialty only.”

This year’s Festival was not launched with its traditional elaborate pomp and flair. Instead the youth on the cast were given the task of using flash mobs to launch the Festival across Trinidad and Tobago. Flash mobs appeared at Gulf City Mall in Lowlands, Scarborough, Arima, San Fernando and Port-of-Spain. Coordinator Kimmi Alfred Potts admitted, “I was extremely nervous because I had never done something of this magnitude. I was afraid because we were either going to make or break the season but the reception was really good, especially in San Fernando, something about that reception was just special.”