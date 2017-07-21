We could make it

Second runner-up in this year’s International Soca Monarch competition, Matthews died of a heart attack minutes after he began his performance at the band launch, held at St Mary’s College Grounds in St Clair.

Headed by Dean Akin, UE celebrated its tenth anniversary in a grand way by launching three existing bands in its conglomerate and premiering its newest addition, Rogue, produced in conjunction with Caesar’s Army.

The mas presentation by this quartet of bands are: Once Upon a Dream (Tribe); Seven (Lost Tribe); and Dolce Vita (Bliss); with Rogue producing a band with a Roman theme.

UE continued its knack for innovation as it began Saturday’s event early, at 5 pm, and, by moving its launch from the Queen’s Park Savannah to a new open air venue, was able to accommodate a Festival Village, an all-inclusive VIP section and a large general admission area.

Early bird arrivals at the venue were entertained by radio/TV personalities Lurbz & Aswad, JW & Blaze, and DJ Mr Panks of Nuphoric, with mic man Assassin Singh.

Lost Tribe’s costumes were presented in dramatic style, ushered in by seven dancing ballerinas. Now in its second year, the designers have again created very beautiful costumes with neither feathers nor beads in their design. Feathers however are quite evident in the other three bands, especially in the front line characters of Bliss.

UE marketing representative Aaron Fingal told Pulse: “We are saddened by Devon’s death. But the launch was a success—we began at 5 pm, and by 9 pm there were already 4,000 people in the venue. What we produced is a new concept and it’s the first time in recent times, that a mas band, in fact four mas bands, was launched during the day. We offered a new venue, a festival theme and several amenities which people seemed to like and enjoy.”

Mas band launchings for Carnival 2018 continue tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Oval when Fantasy unveils Immortals—Isle of Olympia. Led by Brian Wong and celebrating its seventh year in mas, the Fantasy design team is headed by Kristen Camacho.

Come September 2, K2K Alliance, led by the Norman twins (Kathy and Karen), launches We Stand United for Carnival 2018. The launch will begin in the evening at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Port-of-Spain.

Soca sizzles Switzerland

Stemming from Lake Parade in Geneva, Caribbean culture was introduced to Switzerland with the sound of soca and dancehall music on July 8.

Lake Parade, an event which has been happening since 1997, is one of the most popular open air events in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, attracting over 100,000 visitors annually.

Blossomed from an idea by the young and dynamic DJs from GC Sound, formed in 2008, Caribbean Carnival vibes were brought to their hometown.

GC Sound gathered their inspiration from participating in Trinidad and other European carnivals, such as London and Berlin. So, they took over the general concept, added their own flavour and built up parties around the parade from the Thursday, starting with a BBQ lime and a Welcome Party.

On the Friday they had their first highlight, a boat cruise on Geneva Lake, followed by the Dream Fete.

On the Saturday the parade started and around 20 decorated trucks made their way through the banks of the beautiful Geneva Lake, where mountains meet crystal clear water.

The parade climaxed at a beach area, where all the trucks became stages for a huge aftershow party. The revelers and people from Geneva enjoyed the Caribbean music until early Sunday morning.

Soca lovers from all over Europe and Caribbean natives who live in Europe came together for this special event and were very satisfied because this carnival has surpassed all expectations and the hospitality of the Geneva locals was very welcoming.

The Big 5 in pan

This weekend’s blue riband event is The Big 5 being staged at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain by the International Steelband Foundation (ISF).

With showtime scheduled for 7 pm, the programme will feature five steel orchestras (bpTT Renegades, Desperadoes, Massy Trinidad All Stars, Republic Bank Exodus, Phase II Pan Groove with Hadco), each performing for 35 minutes each.

Each band has included at least one guest artiste in its performance. Speaking to Pulse this week, ISF committee member Ainsworth Mohammed said: “We are all excited about Saturday’s event especially with the favourable response we have received from the public. The show will be held in the Paddock area and, just in case rain comes, we have installed in excess of 10,000 square feet of covered area to accomodate patrons.”

Mohammed revealed that some of the guest artistes who will be performing include Karene Asche, Carlton “Zanda” Alexander, 3 Canal, Eddie Cumberbatch and Natalie Yorke.

Even before The Big 5 comes off, the ISF is winding up plans for another steelband show at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa), San Fernando at the end of September.

Headline acts for this event will include First Citizens Supernovas, Skiffle and a yet-to-be-decided one of The Big 5 steelbands.

Freedom Road

As part of its 25th anniversary, Kaiso Showkase, the second longest running calypso tent, holds its grand Emancipation concert—Freedom Road—on Monday, July 31, at the San Fernando City Hall Auditorium from 7.30 pm.

The event will feature calypso music, song, dance, drumming, fashion and other aspects of African culture seeking to bring awareness, pride and community cohesiveness through the arts.

The cast includes veteran calypsonians Bally, Ras Kommanda, Luta, Crazy, Brian London, Mistah Shak, Kinte, El Drago, together with young and rising Kerice Pascall and Curlissa Charles, Indigenous record holder Nerukhi and young Spoken Word stars Dereka Thomas and Fidel Iwueke.

Also featured will be the Terry David performing company, Reminiscence Cultural Group, Frontline School of Drums and a much anticipated fashion segment.

Hosts for the evening will be Annette Lessey and Hyacinth Joseph.

This event promises to be one of the major concerts for Emancipation 2017 in the country and Southerners are certainly be in for a treat.

Tickets are available at Kaiso Showkase office, City Hall Compound, Harris Promenade, San Fernando and all other leading tickets.