Beware of Impulse Buying: A Subtle But Deadly Expense

ANDRE WORRELL

Want to know how to destroy your finances really quickly?

Listen carefully, because here’s the secret: just buy things impulsively. Impulse buying is one of the fastest ways to wreck your budget and it’s also one of the hardest actions to resist. Smart marketers who understand human psychology, design whole concepts, campaigns and even stores to trigger those impulsive purchases. In my own experience, I’ve found the following methods useful for controlling those raging impulses.

Plan Your Purchases

Beyond just having a monthly budget, it’s important to make a list of what you are going to buy before buying it - be it in person or online. Having a well thought out list focuses the mind on what’s necessary and what’s only nice-to-have. Having a list also allows you to edit and adjust as the circumstances change since you can easily reference it. Having no list is just asking for trouble. It’s never a good idea to start spending without a well-thought out plan.

Have A Meal

It might seem strange to talk about food and spending together right? Well, there is a large body of research that suggests that when we’re hungry, our irritability is much higher and as a result we’re more likely to give in to buying things impulsively. Food can act as a “cure-all” of sorts, calming us down and making us more conscious and focused so as to avoid buying on the fly. Bottom line, before making that trip to the mall: eat!

Watch The Company You Keep

Often times having friends who are impulsive tends to trigger the same characteristic in us, most times unconsciously. When it comes to spending, this type of association is particularly dangerous. It takes a deep resolve, and in some instances, tremendous courage to resist the pull of friends who are spending in particular ways we may desire, but can ill afford. Even a spouse or relative can be dangerous for your wallet. For the sake of our personal finances, it may be best to do some actvities, perhaps shopping, alone.

Ignore Sale Bait

Just because something is “on sale” does not mean that it’s a wise purchase. Lots of times things that are on sale are designed to make us spend impulsively. Two things are important in assessing whether you should buy or ignore the sale bait. Firstly, it must be something that you really need, and secondly, something that you can legitimately afford. If it’s neither, just don’t buy it. Your wallet will thank you

If You’re Debating with Yourself, Don’t Buy It

Ever find yourself in conversation with yourself on whether you should buy something or not? Or maybe you find yourself spending a few extra minutes just staring at some item you’re about to purchase. When this happens, it’s usually our conscience telling us to really assess what we’re about to do, but maybe shouldn’t. As the saying goes, “when in doubt, do without”.

Spending wisely

Avoiding impulsive shopping is usually an exercise in personal control. Choosing to delay gratification and avoid impulse triggers are critical if we are to live well beyond payday.

