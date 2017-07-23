Widely remembered as the Godfather of Rapso, the late musician and cultural activist Lancelot Layne released his groundbreaking song Blow’Way in 1970.

The record was the first to feature music and poetry in the form that later became known as rapso, said a press release from Ori Communications.

Now his music is being re-released as a new double CD, Blow’Way, by German record label Cree Records.

As part of this year’s Emancipation celebrations there will be a two-day celebration of Layne’s life and work to coincide with the local launch of the CD.

Blow’Way: The Legacy of Lancelot Layne will take place on July 30 and July 31 at the Big Black Box, Murray Street, Woodbrook.

The first event, a gathering on July 30 from 6 pm, will serve as a place to share stories of his life and also discuss the influence he continues to have, following his death on July 28, 1990, the release said.

It starts with a traditional Orisha ritual for ancestors, followed by a discussion including his daughters Niasha Layne and Anuska Layne, Merten Kaatz of Cree Records, Eintou Springer and Wendell Manwarren.

Clive Zanda, who played on many of the Layne’s early recordings, will play a selection of his works.

Christopher Laird will introduce the screening of Crossing Over, a Banyan film documenting Lancelot Layne’s visit to Ghana.

The painting for the album, an original work created by T&T-resident Scottish artist Peter Doig will also be on display.

On July 31, from 9 pm, rapso group 3canal will celebrate the tenth edition of its annual mid-year show, this year called Freedom.com BLOW’WAY, by paying tribute to Layne. The show will feature 3canal and the cut + clear crew live and the Black Box Crew performing a New Generation Emancipation Proclamation and an open mic session, NEW VOICES in the SPOTLIGHT.

The second event builds on Layne’s interest in using the arts to bring about social change and cultural confidence, the release said.

“The question today is what is freedom without power? Now is the time to speak truth to power and power to possibility and Proclaim Emancipation of Self all over again. Yes now is time to come together + take heart + Summon Yuh Courage and challenge Yuh Fears and take example from the Master of the Power of love and knowledge of self over ignorance and contempt and fear of self and claim yuh Power and Do Something,” the release said.

“It’s exciting to have an opportunity to celebrate Lance’s work with his friends, family and collaborators in the land of his birth. His work is attracting keen interest from record collectors and DJs from New York to Berlin,” said Merten Kaatz of Cree Records in the press release.