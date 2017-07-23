LIP COLOUR & GLOSS: PERFECT & POUTY

LIP PREP!

Do you take great care of your skin and forget all about your lips? Dry lips can certainly be a struggle for many, despite infinite layers of chap stick, as it stems from so many causes from allergies to lifestyle habits. For ones who suffer with intense dry lips, forget the forever application of only chap stick and try one of the following!

• STEP 1: EXFOLIATE! Buy a lip scrub or make a homemade one (a mix of drops of olive oil with a pinch of sugar). Gently scrub the dry lip skin in a circular motion with your finger tip. Rinse lips and pat dry with washcloth. Keep doing this a few times a week till you see results.

• STEP 2: BRUSH OFF! Using a soft tooth brush, moisten it with water or lip balm and gently brush off the dry skin from your lips.

• STEP 3: APPLY! Don’t stop using chap stick/ lip balm but start using the correct one. Refrain from using lip balms that contain flavor and alcohol. Try the CoverGirl Oh Sugar lip balm that is vitamin infused (grapeseed oil, avocado butter and Vitamin C & E), to protect and repair lips, while leaving a colour pop to it.

TIP: Best recommended to apply right after the shower, before fully prepping your face or starting off your day.

FOR LONG LASTING, MOIST LIPS

No need to choose between moisture or color that lasts as long as you do—now you can have both! Cover Girl’s Outlast Longwear Lipstick doesn’t flake or crumble. It’s super-powered with moisture, so it stays super fresh and super flexible all day.