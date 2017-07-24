AEX invites public to take part in Cosplay parade

On Friday, the Alias Entertainment Expo (AEX) invites the public to dress up in their favourite superhero, movie or pop-culture characters in cosplay or costume play and join in a large parade through the streets of Port-of-Spain.

AEX is a three-day convention which has featured everything from games, informative panels and workshops on cutting edge topics like robotics, story-writing, comic creation and costume crafting sessions, a release said.

The parade is the only one of its kind in the Caribbean and represents the opening event of a three-day convention dedicated to four of the fastest-growing entertainment genres in the world today—Anime, Cosplay, Gaming and Comic books. No registration is required to join the parade and cosplaying a character will be free of charge.

The AEX is widely accepted as The Home of T&T Cosplay, and is one of the longest running cosplay competitions in the Caribbean (established in 2014).

Cosplay or “costume play” is the art and skill of recreating the costume, performance and attitude of your favourite superhero, movie, video game, TV or comic book character.

The Cosplay Parade will begin at Victoria Square at 1 pm and follow a planned route into the city, with a final destination of City Hall where AEX will host its official opening ceremony. The official route will be published on the event’s official pages: www.alias-expo.com and facebook.com/aliasentertainmentexpo.

The AEX weekend in July (28 to 30) will welcome hundreds of young, passionate Trinidadians who will gather at the largest convention hall of the Centre of Excellence, Macoya to represent their fandoms and survival factions/teams participating in a host of challenges and activities.

International guests expected to attend the event include international cosplayer Yaya Han and Richard Hayworth, the voice behind the legendary anime character Himura Kenshin from the Rurouni Kenshin anime TV series.

On Saturday, AEX will be hosting its fourth annual Caribbean Cosplay Championship, where cosplayers across the country will compete for grand prizes. Past participants have flown in to T&T from Jamaica and Barbados to compete.

For 2017, the theme of AEX is Apocalypse and will take patrons on an exciting post-apocalyptic voyage, meshing the concept of a sci-fi theme park with a comic convention.

• For more information and tickets for AEX 2017 visit www.alias-expo.com.