DUST IT RIGHT

Let’s set the record straight by saying that the right powder can make or break your finished look. A good powder when used right, gives our skin that buffed polished finish. Powder is a great tool, it can set our foundation in place, absorb excess oil and provide light-weight, medium to full coverage.

Pigmented powders come in loose or compact pressed forms. They give medium to full coverage and are good alternatives to liquid or cream foundations such as, Cover Girl Clean Compact Pressed Powder and Ready Set Gorgeous Powder Foundation. They can also be used with lightweight foundations to give additional coverage or to touch up during the day. A tone match is recommended since these powders come in many shades.

Also available are translucent powders in compact or loose form. Translucent powders help set liquid and cream foundations thus giving your finished makeup application longevity. Compact translucent powder, such as the Cover Girl Smoother Translucent Compact Powder gives a beautiful, smooth complexion. Translucent powders will not change the colour of the foundation.

APPLICATION

If using a pigmented compact powder, applying with the puff provided works best, since it allows you to distribute product evenly on the face for best coverage.

Translucent powders can be applied with a powder brush by using a light sweeping motion to gently buff product across the face. Loose translucent powder, such as Cover Girl Professional Loose Translucent Powder can also be pressed on to face with puff provided for quick touch ups.

