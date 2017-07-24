Lifehacks for SavingSo

It’s an unfortunate reality that not many people are taught to be financially literate from an early age. Schools teach French, English and Spanish, but never the language of money. Most times, managing money and saving is something that many of us have to learn on our own, and in some instances through trial and error. However, if we are to achieve any of our financial goals, developing the habit of saving is where it all begins.

Common Challenges to Saving

Saving money is harder for some than others. Among the many challenges to saving (and trust me, there are MANY!) - two stand out: Either information on saving is too simple, or it’s too complex. On the simple side many people are told, “You need to save” but the’re never given answers to the “how”, “why” and “where” questions associated with saving. Put differently, the need to save is not connected to anything concrete or tangible - saving is most successful when it’s tied to life goals. On the complex side, the information provided about saving, and the multitude of options (some poorly explained) can be a daunting proposition for many people to figure out. Complexity and saving don’t often go hand in hand. The real key to saving then, is identifying the “happy medium”.

Common Excuses For Not Saving

Combined with the existing challenges to saving, the narrative that many of us tell ourselves - and the excuses we create for why we’re not able to save - does us no good. Typically, individuals can be grouped into three schools of thought. Firstly, there’s the “I don’t make enough to save” school. Anyone who say’s he or she does not make enough to save is believing a fallacy. With saving, its not about how much you earn, its about discipline. Earning huge amounts of money can in fact be detrimental to developing healthy savings habits. Many professional athletes, entertainers and even executives have gone broke in spite of earning fantastic sums of money. The second school of thought involves those who say: “You only live once, so why bother save?”. In every respect this is a cop-out designed to avoid doing the work and building the discipline required to save. Saying “you only live once” ignores the idea that life, and all its unpredictability can be long and filled with financial hurdles to overcome. Finally, there’s the “I don’t know how to save” school. This group tends to suffer from informational shortage and encouragement but once set up right, can thrive as savers.

Lifehacks For Saving

Now that we’ve identified the challenges and vanquished the excuses, a straight path to saving awaits us. So lets tackle some lifehacks for saving our hard earned money:

1) Separate Your Money - It’s important to set up mechanisms to separate our money for the purpose of saving before we’re even able to touch it. This usually involves setting up a separate account, away from our regular bank account, dedicated for saving. For example, having a standing order at a bank that receives our salary and sends it to another savings account is among the easiest lifting we can do. Once this is done, it becomes automatic and the next step is simply determining how much we want to save.

2) Apply the 50-30-20 Rule - If we think about our income as one big pizza, then we can divide it up into segments where we funnel our money into the appropriate areas. So, according to the 50-30-20 rule, 50 per cent off our income should go to mandatory life expenses (bills, debts, kids, medical etc), 30 per cent to discretionary expenses (hanging out, shopping, travel etc) and 20 per cent to the almighty savings. The cool part about segmenting your income in this way is that you can often see areas where waste is taking place, and thus you can take the appropriate corrective actions.

3) Avoid Lifestyle Escalation - The key to financial freedom is living on less than you earn. Truthfully, if every time our income increases we adjust our lifestyle in tandem, we will never be able to save. Avoiding lifestyle escalation means living on less than we earn, and saving the difference.

4) Set Goals - As stated earlier, saving is most meaningful when it is connected to our goals. When we set goals (say buying a house or car), developing the discipline associated with saving becomes easier because of the motivation to fulfill our goals.

Be Patient

Developing the habit and mentality of saving can take time. It’s important that we are patient as we work toward cultivating the discipline required to save. We may, from time to time, relapse into unhelpful financial habits. It’s part of being human. However, as long as we endeavor to do better the next time, our efforts will ultimately pay off.

Coming next week...

Important Things to Save For!

​ANDRE WORRELL

Guardian Media Limited

[email protected]