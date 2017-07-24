PUT YOUR HEADLIGHTS ON

Natural beauty, that sun kissed skin that beams, or the innocent flush of rosy cheeks; simple features that only needs to be enhanced. Blushes and bronzers are cosmetics that can accentuate the natural beauty of a face with or without makeup.

Blushes are usually sheer natural colours that allow cheeks to look flushed and rosy. For cool skin tones blushes that are within the pink, mauve or plum colour family tend to work best. Cover Girl’s Tru Blend Blushes which are baked and packed with pigments and are available in light, medium or deep. Warmer skin tones are enhanced with copper, coral and peach tones.

Bronzer can be used to create an all-over sun tanned look for paler skin on the face and neck or it can be used on the contours of the face to achieve a sun kissed finish. One of Cover Girl’s bestselling products is the Tru Blend Bronzer, baked just like the blush, the bronzer is packed with gold and golden brown reflective pigments. It can be used to create a subtle glow with a light dust of the brush on the nose bridge or an intense highlight on the brow or cheek bone.

Both bronzers and blushes are available in either a shimmer or matte finish. Cover Girl’s Clean Blushes and bronzer are lightweight and matte and give a more natural enhanced finish.

APPLICATION

Application of blush is done after foundation and powder and is applied using a blush brush to the apples of the cheeks.

Bronzer can be applied with a medium or large powder brush all over or to specific areas of the face and neck such as the brow and cheek bones, nose bridge and collar bone. Bronzer can also be added to your favorite moisturizer or sunscreen for an added glow if running errands or going to the beach.

