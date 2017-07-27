Camp DREAM for Nelson Street Boys RC School

ANSA McAL recently donated pencils, rulers, copybooks, erasers, drawing books and coloured pencils for 200 students at the Nelson Street Boy’s RC School Camp DREAM.

The camp, running for seven years now, targets children from high-risk areas and aims to develop them holistically through a mix of academics, sports and weekly field trips.

The camp runs from Monday, July 10 to Friday, August 11.

The ANSA McAL Group Corporate Communication Unit was delighted to visit the young campers on their first day of summer camp and to contribute towards the Nelson Street Boy’s RC School where the late Dr Anthony N Sabga, Chairman Emeritus, attended as a young boy.